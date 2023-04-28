Pandemic exposed systemic ageism in society, says head of new centre on ageing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pandemic exposed systemic ageism in society, says head of new centre on ageing

By Press Association
The pandemic exposed systemic ageing in society, the director of a new centre of excellence on ageing said (Peter Byrne/PA)
The pandemic exposed systemic ageing in society, the director of a new centre of excellence on ageing said (Peter Byrne/PA)

A new centre of excellence aims to help older people benefit from research and advances in science after the pandemic exposed the “systemic ageism” in society.

Many older people faced discrimination and a lack of sympathy during that period, the director of the new centre at the University of Surrey said as it was formally launched this week.

Professor Paul Townsend said the centre is part of a worldwide movement recognising the need for a better understanding of the ageing process.

The pandemic exposed systemic ageism in society, Professor Paul Townsend said (University of Surrey/PA)
The pandemic exposed systemic ageism in society, Professor Paul Townsend said (University of Surrey/PA)

He said: “The pandemic exposed the systemic ageism that is prevalent throughout our society, with many seniors facing discrimination and a lack of sympathy.

“This new centre is dedicated to helping older people to benefit from the latest research and greatest advances in science today. They should receive the respect, care and quality of life that they deserve.”

He said the centre will focus on “processes ranging from preconception through to appreciating the treatment of our elderly population”, as he noted the effects on older people stuck in care homes unable to see loved ones for long periods of time due to pandemic restrictions.

The centre will work in partnership with the Global Initiative on Ageing (GIA), which is supported by the United Nations.

Its work will build on research in areas including sleep quality for people with dementia and better inclusion of older people in the tourism and hospitality sector, according to university president and vice-chancellor Professor Max Lu.

He said: “The Surrey community is deeply passionate about improving the standard of wellbeing for our elderly population – this is evidenced in our internationally-recognised research activities in areas such as improving the quality of sleep of individuals living with dementia, improving inclusion of the elderly population in the tourism and hospitality sector, and investigating the mechanisms underlying osteoarthritis and finding ways to treat it.

“The new Centre of Excellence for Ageing will serve to amplify these efforts, allowing us to understand more and provide genuine solutions that help to enrich the lives of our elderly relatives, friends, and fellow citizens while safeguarding their rights.”

3

