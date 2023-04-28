Government plans falling short of net zero farming pledges, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government plans falling short of net zero farming pledges, report finds

By Press Association
Arable land with margins set aside to support wildlife at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk (Emily Beament/PA)
Arable land with margins set aside to support wildlife at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk (Emily Beament/PA)

The Government’s plans on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from farming and land use fall short of pledges made in its original net zero strategy, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The organisation said on Friday that it had analysed figures from the Government’s Carbon Budget Delivery Plan, which was published on March 30.

It found that the total projected emissions reductions from now until 2037 for agriculture and land use were 58% less than the emissions reduction figures underpinning the Government’s original net zero strategy, which it obtained under a Freedom of Information request.

WWF said this 58% gap is equivalent to the emissions of the entire UK building sector.

The environmental campaign group warned that under the current Government plans, farming and land use is set to become the third largest source of emissions by 2035.

It added that the lack of ambition over decarbonising the sector will hinder the recovery of UK wildlife.

For farming alone, the WWF found that the expected total emission reductions from now to 2037 in the new plans are 38% lower than previously promised in the original net zero strategy, and continue to omit any actions to support a shift to more sustainable diets.

The total projected emission benefits from tree planting from now to 2037 are also 85% lower than previously claimed, with tree planting rates already only half of what is needed to be in line with net zero.

Meanwhile, the total projected emission benefits from the restoration of peatlands – carbon-rich wetlands – are 80% lower than the equivalent emissions from peatland promised in the original net zero strategy.

Angela Francis, director of policy solutions at WWF, said: “From our economy to the food and drink we consume, nature underpins everything that makes our lives possible.

“However, these figures show the Government have knowingly settled for a lack of ambition, making it painfully clear the gap we face to tackle the climate and nature crisis is greater than ever.

“We need a proper decarbonisation plan for agriculture, proper investment to support farmers to transition to regenerative farming and meaningful action to support sustainable diets.

“We cannot halt the nature and climate crisis unless we transform the way we use our land. Investment to reward farmers is a vital step to provide what is necessary to meet our climate and environmental goals, reduce emissions and save our wild isles.”

Meanwhile, Matt Williams, independent climate and land expert who analysed the Government’s figures for WWF, said: “The Government is putting farming and nature even lower down the pecking order in its climate plan.

“This will make net zero harder to hit, leave farmers more exposed to climate impacts like drought, and undermine Britain’s food security.

“Farmers deserve to be financially rewarded for restoring trees, hedges, or peatlands, which can help underpin their bottom line and keep them in the business of growing food.”

PA has contacted the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

