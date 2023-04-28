ChatGPT responses to patients rated more empathetic than doctors – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

ChatGPT responses to patients rated more empathetic than doctors – research

By Press Association
Researchers said further studies are needed to evaluate whether chatbots such as ChatGPT can be used in clinical settings to help reduce burnout in doctors (John Walton/PA)
Researchers said further studies are needed to evaluate whether chatbots such as ChatGPT can be used in clinical settings to help reduce burnout in doctors (John Walton/PA)

A chatbot appears to be “significantly more empathetic” than doctors when responding to questions from patients, according to scientists.

Researchers asked a team of licensed healthcare professionals to rate responses from doctors as well as ChatGPT, a computer program designed to simulate online conversations with humans.

They found that the proportion of responses rated “empathetic” or “very empathetic” was higher for ChatGPT than for physicians.

ChatGPT also appeared to score higher than doctors on the quality of responses to patients.

Writing in the journal Jama Internal Medicine, the researchers said further studies are needed to evaluate whether chatbots such as ChatGPT can be used in clinical settings to help reduce burnout in doctors and other healthcare professionals.

They said: “In this cross-sectional study, a chatbot generated quality and empathetic responses to patient questions posed in an online forum.

“Further exploration of this technology is warranted in clinical settings, such as using chatbot to draft responses that physicians could then edit.

“Randomised trials could assess further if using AI assistants might improve responses, lower clinician burnout, and improve patient outcomes.”

For the study, the researchers looked at the questions asked by patients on the social media forum Reddit, which were answered by a verified physician.

The same questions were then put forward to ChatGPT.

Responses from doctors and ChatGPT were anonymised and randomly rated by healthcare professionals.

Of the 195 questions and responses, results showed that, overall, evaluators preferred the chatbot’s responses to the doctors’.

ChatGPT responses were also rated significantly more empathetic than physician responses, the researchers said, and the proportion of responses rated as “good” or “very good” quality was higher for the chatbot than for physicians.

Commenting on the study, Mirella Lapata, professor of natural language processing, University of Edinburgh, said: “The study assesses ChatGPT’s ability to provide responses to patient questions and compares these to answers written by physicians.

She added: “Without controlling for the length of the response, we cannot know for sure whether the raters judged for style (eg, verbose and flowery discourse) rather than content.”

Dr Mhairi Aitken, ethics research fellow at The Alan Turing Institute, said that it is important to consider the perspectives of patients and not just professionals when using chatbots.

She added: “It’s important to note that while some people may feel comfortable receiving medical advice from a chatbot, or for a chatbot to assist in a physician’s advice, for many patients the human relationship and care-giving is a vital part of the healthcare process and something which cannot be automated or replaced by chatbots such as ChatGPT.

“A human doctor is able to adjust their language, manner, and approach in response to social cues and interactions, whereas a chatbot will produce more generic language without awareness of social contexts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer sees his side held by Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
Dundee's Zach Robinson battles with Scott Ross in the Cove Rangers defence. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic…
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
Iain and Kimberly have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
Luigi Capuano has made bold decisions worthy of praise at Dundee United, says Jim Spence. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Luigi Capuano is Dundee United's 'quiet bloke in the background' - but…
Researchers said further studies are needed to evaluate whether chatbots such as ChatGPT can be used in clinical settings to help reduce burnout in doctors (John Walton/PA)
Friday court round-up — Self-medicating and miscalculating
The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented