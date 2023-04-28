Nurses prepare to strike after contrasting results from two union ballots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Nurses prepare to strike after contrasting results from two union ballots

By Press Association
Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen joins members on the picket line (Ben Birchall/PA)
Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen joins members on the picket line (Ben Birchall/PA)

Votes by health workers on the Government’s offer aimed at resolving the long-running pay dispute returned different results on Friday ahead of a fresh strike by nurses.

Members of the GMB accepted the offer by 56% but Unite announced its members voted against by 52%.

News of the GMB result, alongside previous votes in favour by other unions including Unison, was welcomed by ministers following months of deadlock in the bitter row.

The ballot results were announced ahead of a walkout this weekend by members of the Royal College of Nursing who have rejected the offer.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

They will strike from Sunday evening until Monday evening, a shorter stoppage than planned after the Government successfully challenged in court the legality of the final day of a previously announced 48-hour strike.

Tens of thousands of the GMB’s health workers were balloted on the offer of a 5% pay rise this year and a cash payment for last year.

The GMB said it will now vote to accept the offer at a meeting of the NHS Staff Council next week which would pave the way for the pay rise to be implemented by the Government to all health workers covered by the agreement.

GMB national officer Rachel Harrison said: “This new pay offer would not have happened without the strike action taken by ambulance and other GMB health workers.

“GMB members have voted to accept the offer, which means GMB union will vote in favour of the pay offer at the NHS joint staff council meeting next week.

“Our members recognise that progress has been made – from the Government originally offering nothing, health workers will be thousands of pounds better off.

“It also meets a key GMB demand of a huge pay uplift for the lowest paid, lifting them above the Real Living Wage.

“But so much more needs to be done for workers if we are all to get the NHS we need.

“GMB now needs action for our ambulance members – starting by addressing their retirement and unsocial hours enhancements concerns.

“Today is just one step in the battle to restore NHS workers’ decade of lost earnings.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Today’s decision by members of GMB to accept the pay offer, following Unison – who represent the largest share of the NHS workforce – the Royal College of Midwives and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, demonstrates it is a fair and reasonable proposal that can bring this dispute to an end.

“I’ve always said I want a fair resolution that recognises the outstanding job of NHS staff and also protects the government’s commitment to halve inflation – and I’m hopeful the NHS Staff Council accepts our offer when they meet next week.”

Unite said its ballot result showed high figures of rejection for grades mostly in frontline services with patients.

Seven out of 10 ambulance paramedics rejected the deal. Three quarters of staff at the West Midlands Ambulance Trust voted against the offer. Workers at Guys and St Thomas’ opposed the deal by the same figure while Yorkshire Ambulance Trust staff rejected it by two thirds.

Industrial strike
Strikes have caused disruption to the NHS (Jacob King/PA)

Previously announced strikes by more than 4,000 NHS workers across England who have a mandate for industrial action will now go ahead, said the union.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite was clear from the start it was very unlikely this offer would be accepted.

“It is quite frankly a joke that NHS workers are being forced to fight for a decent pay rise after years of pay freezes and all their sacrifices during the pandemic.

“The Government should be delivering generous rewards for that instead of a parade of insults, bullying and lies about our industrial action.”

In other developments:

– More than 130,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union went on strike on Friday in the long-running row over jobs, pay and conditions in the civil service.

– Midwives and maternity support workers across Wales began voting on Friday on a pay offer from the Welsh Government, which is being recommended for acceptance by the Royal College of Midwives.

– A strike by traffic wardens in Westminster including the day of the coronation is to go ahead after a new pay offer was rejected.

Members of the GMB union employed by the council’s contractor NSL will walk out on May 2, 4 and 6 and take other forms of industrial action for a week from May 1.

– The National Education Union gave notice to the Government that it will be re-balloting its members for further strike action.

The ballot will open on Monday May 15 and close on Friday July 28.

Joint general secretary Dr Mary Bousted said: “This action should be entirely unnecessary. Despite both the governments in Wales and Scotland reaching a settlement, Gillian Keegan (Education Secretary) has wilfully washed her hands of anything to do with the dispute for a fully funded pay rise for teachers in England.”

– Schools in England could face co-ordinated strike action by teachers and headteachers in the autumn.

Four education unions, which represent school leaders and teachers, intend to co-ordinate any industrial action in a long-running dispute over pay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer sees his side held by Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
Dundee's Zach Robinson battles with Scott Ross in the Cove Rangers defence. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic…
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
Iain and Kimberly have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
Luigi Capuano has made bold decisions worthy of praise at Dundee United, says Jim Spence. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Luigi Capuano is Dundee United's 'quiet bloke in the background' - but…
Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen joins members on the picket line (Ben Birchall/PA)
Friday court round-up — Self-medicating and miscalculating
The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented