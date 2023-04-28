Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe submit third bids for Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe submit third bids for Manchester United

By Press Association
Final bids are due to have been submitted in the race to buy Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)
Final bids are due to have been submitted in the race to buy Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have both submitted what are expected to be final bids in their attempt to buy Manchester United from the Glazer family, the PA news agency understands.

The deadline for those wanting to make a third offer for the Premier League club was 10pm on Friday night, with the two leading parties swiftly submitting their proposals.

It is understood that the offer from Sheikh Jassim, the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank and the son of a former Qatari prime minister, includes a pledge to invest significant sums in capital and infrastructure, and would remove all debt from the club.

INEOS owner Ratcliffe, Manchester born, has also made an updated offer for the club.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani file photo
Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted a third and final offer for a takeover of Manchester United (Credit Suisse handout)

Sheikh Jassim was the first prospective owner to publicly confirm a bid during the first round back in February.

Back in November, United announced that the board was exploring strategic alternatives to enhance the club’s growth, with a full sale one option being considered.

The Glazer family, the club’s owners, are said to value United at £6billion and the Raine Group was brought in to oversee the process having facilitated the sale of Chelsea.

The first quarter of the year was initially recognised as a key time in a process that has rumbled into the latter stages of what has been a promising season on the field.

February’s soft deadline was followed by a second deadline last month for those that progressed, with Raine then asking interested parties for their third and final bid on April 28.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe file photo
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has also submitted a third offer for the club (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bloomberg reported on the eve of the deadline that bidders have been asked to clarify the source of their money, planned financial models and debts that would be secured against the club.

In addition to Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe, Carlyle, Elliott Management, Ares Management and Sixth Street have reportedly made minority investment proposals.

It has also been reported this week that one option on the table could see Ratcliffe take a controlling stake of more than 50 per cent, with Avram and Joel Glazer retaining a combined 20 per cent.

In the wake of that story, the 1958 – a United supporters group that came to prominence last year – posted on Twitter: “If you get in bed with Glazer. You are a Glazer. The fans will have their say this Sunday. FULL SALE ONLY.”

United fans have let their fury known at the Glazers ever since their leveraged takeover in 2005 and the 1958 have led renewed protests against them for the past year.

Banners against the Glazers were seen at Wembley in last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out win against Brighton and a protest is planned at Sunday’s Premier League home match against Aston Villa.

Leaving from central Manchester at 11.45am, the march will continue onto Old Trafford and involve an 18-minute boycott of the match.

“We boycott the game for 18 minutes,” the 1958 said. “One minute for each year the Glazers have driven our club into the ground.”

