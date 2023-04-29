Coronation: A day-by-day guide to the celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coronation: A day-by-day guide to the celebrations

By Press Association
The King and the Queen Consort (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The King and the Queen Consort (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The King’s coronation is taking place just a week from now.

Pubs, clubs and bars in England and Wales will be able to continue serving customers for two hours beyond their usual closing time, with the extended licensing hours applying from 11pm on Friday May 5, Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7.

Here is a look at what else is happening day by day and how the coronation celebrations will unfold.

– Saturday May 6

Westminster Abbey will take centre stage when the King is crowned at midday during the coronation ceremony.

London stock
Westminster Abbey (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The service will begin at 11am and will continue until 1pm when the newly crowned King and Queen embark on their coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

Royal fans can tune into the entire spectacle, which will be filmed live by the BBC.

Viewers can look out for heads of state, overseas government representatives, Government ministers, first ministers, former prime ministers, foreign royals and members of the royal family among the congregation.

After arriving back at the palace, Charles and Camilla will receive a royal salute from the military in the palace gardens.

King Charles III Coronation
The royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2022 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

This will be followed by a balcony moment when Charles and Camilla will be joined by other members of the royal family to watch a flypast.

– Sunday May 7

A day of street parties and coronation Big Lunches is encouraged up and down the country ahead of a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle.

Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville will host the show, which will feature Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

King Charles III coronation
The then Prince of Wales with singer Katy Perry (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The line-up will also include Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench.

The event in the grounds of the castle will be watched by a crowd of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests and broadcast across BBC television and radio stations.

– Monday May 8

Monday will be a special bank holiday and has been set aside for volunteering in a tribute to the King’s lifetime of public service.

Buckingham Palace said the day “will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas”.

King Charles III coronation
A Coronation Big Lunch hosted by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey (James Manning/PA)

The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend.

More than 1,500 charities are involved in The Big Help Out and the minister for ceremonial events, including the coronation, Stuart Andrew, said it will “shine a spotlight on the power of volunteering to help our communities”.

He added: “It is a tribute to His Majesty the King’s lifetime of public service and a wonderful way to begin this new age.”

3

