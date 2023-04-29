North Korea warns of more military displays after President Biden comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

North Korea warns of more military displays after President Biden comments

By Press Association
President Joe Biden and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol (Andrew Harnik/AP)
President Joe Biden and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol (Andrew Harnik/AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister has warned of more provocative military displays in response to a US-South Korean agreement to counter the North’s nuclear threat.

In comments on state media, Kim Yo Jong – one of Kim Jong Un’s leading foreign policy officials – said the agreement reflected a “hostile and aggressive will of action” against the North and will put peace in the region in “more serious danger”.

Her comments follow US President Joe Biden’s remark that a North Korean nuclear attack on the US or its allies would “result in the end of whatever regime” launched the action.

Mr Biden was talking after a meeting with South Korean President Yook Suk Yeol in Washington amid heightened tensions in the region.

Koreas Tensions
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

North Korea has test-fired around 100 missiles since the start of 2022 and Kim Jong Un is widely expected to up the ante in the coming months as he accelerates a campaign aimed at cementing the North’s status as a nuclear power.

During their summit, Mr Biden and Mr Yoon announced new nuclear deterrence efforts that call for periodically docking US nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea for the first time in decades and bolstering training between the two countries.

They also committed to plans for bilateral presidential consultations in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack, the establishment of a nuclear consultative group and improved sharing of information on nuclear and strategic weapons operation plans.

Kim Yo Jong said the summit further strengthened the North’s conviction to enhance its nuclear arms capabilities and she lashed out at Mr Biden for being “too miscalculating and irresponsibly brave”, but said the North would not simply dismiss his words as a “nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage”.

“When we consider that this expression was personally used by the President of the US, our most hostile adversary, it is threatening rhetoric for which he should be prepared for far too great an after storm,” she said.

“The more the enemies are dead set on staging nuclear war exercises and the more nuclear assets they deploy in the vicinity of the Korean Peninsula, the stronger the exercise of our right to self-defence will become in direct proportion to them.”

