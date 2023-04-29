Kevin De Bruyne reaping rewards of spell on Man City bench – Pep Guardiola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Kevin De Bruyne reaping rewards of spell on Man City bench – Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
Kevin De Bruyne has hit form for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne has hit form for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola believes Kevin De Bruyne is now reaping the benefits from spending some time on the Manchester City bench.

The Belgium playmaker was outstanding as treble-chasing City overpowered Premier League leaders Arsenal 4-1 to seize complete control of the title race on Wednesday.

De Bruyne scored two goals and set up another, underlining his return to form just as their season enters its most crucial phase.

Only last month City manager Guardiola openly criticised the performances of the player, who found himself among the substitutes four times in the space of nine Premier League games.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Fulham, Guardiola said: “He is the same player as a month ago – same personality, same exceptional player, whether I decide he doesn’t play or if he plays.

“But we cannot demand every player – during a career of seven, eight, nine, 10 years – play every three days for 11 months, then rest three weeks, then come back for pre-season and go to Asia.

“Sometimes sitting and not playing is good. It is not to punish. Sometimes you have to see it and realise, to refresh your mind a little bit, let him notice that his standards are so, so high.

“In three days you have another game, another opportunity and you can show how happy you are playing football.”

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland
De Bruyne (left) and Haaland (right) have been formidable together (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The statistics suggest the rest did De Bruyne good. The issue is relative of course, as even at the time of Guardiola’s criticisms, the inspirational De Bruyne had registered 17 assists in his first 34 appearances of the season.

Yet such are the high standards the 31-year-old has set in the past that he clearly had another level.

In his eight appearances since he has notched another seven assists and weighed in with four goals.

His figures, though, are eclipsed by those of the remarkable Erling Haaland, with whom he has struck up a formidable partnership.

The Norwegian took his overall goal tally for the campaign to a remarkable 49 by scoring City’s fourth in Wednesday’s win.

He has also now struck 33 in the Premier League, just one short of the record 34 held jointly by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer. He also has eight assists in all competitions.

Guardiola said: “Kevin is a master of the assist with or without Erling. Erling scores goals all the time with or without Kevin but, together, they are so dangerous.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
2
2
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
3
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
4
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3
5
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
6
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
7
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
8
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
9
Joel Justice.
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf at Just Bee event in Dundee.
Humza Yousaf told Dundee charity event he 'absolutely' attended meeting on day of same…
Max Kucheriavyi challenges Daniel MacKay at Hampden.
Max Kucheriavyi at Hampden: Scottish Cup semi-final heartache for Falkirk but St Johnstone loan…
Jim Goodwin takes a selfie with a young Dundee United fan.
17 best images as Dundee United delight young fans at Tannadice open training session
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Busy level crossing on Dundee to Perth line closed for safety reasons
Two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 48, arrested in connection with two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy
MV Fingal as she is today - as Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel'. And when she was a lighthouse tender ship serving keepers.
How Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel' once served the country's lighthouse keepers
JJA Harwood, author of The Thorns Remain. Image: Harper Collins.
BOOKS: JJA Harwood on finding inspiration in Scottish folklore and the Highlands.
Black Ops. Image: BBC/Ricky Darko.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Black Ops, Clive Myrie in Italy and an insight…
Jake (Jamie Sives) and Max (Mark Bonnar in Guilt.
TELLYBOX: Guilt is so good, it's a marvel
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Doug Cocker artist interview Picture shows; Doug Cocker with his installation The Plural.. McManus Galleries What's New exhibition. Supplied by Kevin McGinley Date; Unknown
Angus artist Doug Cocker's sculptures were 'too scary' for RBS offices

Editor's Picks

Most Commented