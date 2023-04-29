Exemptions for Great Ormond Street amid ‘serious concerns’ about strike impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exemptions for Great Ormond Street amid ‘serious concerns’ about strike impact

By Press Association
RCN general secretary Pat Cullen (PA)
RCN general secretary Pat Cullen (PA)

The Royal College of Nursing has granted exemptions to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) during the bank holiday nursing strike, in an apparent U-turn on its decision to refuse derogations.

The world-renowned children’s hospital had expressed “serious concerns” about patient safety as union members prepare to walk out in a long-running pay dispute with the Government.

The RCN, which is holding a strike from 8pm on Sunday until 11.59pm on Monday evening, previously said it will not agree to derogations – broad areas of care where unions agree to provide staffing during industrial action.

But union leader Pat Cullen said mitigations were granted on Friday following a request from GOSH, saying nurses working at the hospital would “never ever” leave child patients at risk.

Ms Cullen said any suggestion that mitigations were not being put in place were “factually incorrect”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “All of the exemptions that Great Ormond Street requested of the Royal College of Nursing were granted earlier yesterday.”

The protocol surrounding exemptions requires the RCN to pass its approval on to NHS England, which is then responsible for notifying the individual organisation, Ms Cullen said.

She added that any derogations being sought by other organisations would be given “very careful consideration” to ensure critical areas of care can continue.

Support the Strikes march
People gather in London ahead of a Support the Strikes march in solidarity with nurses, junior doctors and other NHS staff (PA)

Mat Shaw, the hospital’s chief executive, had said: “We respect the right of our staff to take part in lawful industrial action, but after exhausting all options, at the moment we have serious concerns over how we will safely staff our hospital during the strike.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our patients and so we have no choice but to declare a business continuity incident.”

Following the exemptions, Mr Shaw said the hospital was “incredibly grateful” to the union for helping it safely care for patients.

“We fully support the right of our staff to strike, and know this decision will not have been taken lightly,” he said.

“There has been a significant impact on all our services across the hospital. We are doing our best to minimise disruption for all of our patients and apologise to those families who have been affected.”

It is understood the situation is under review and the business continuity incident will be stood down once GOSH is confident it can provide safe staffing levels.

Nurses make up a quarter of NHS staff and are the biggest proportion of the health service workforce.

As the NHS prepares to cope with the strike, NHS England is urging the public to use the health service wisely.

It said emergency and urgent care would remain the priority, with people asked to use other services such as pharmacies and 111 where possible.

