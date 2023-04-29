Coronation parade began as sketches on paper and ideas on whiteboards – planners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Coronation parade began as sketches on paper and ideas on whiteboards – planners

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

The King’s coronation parade, which is set to be “double the size” of the late Queen’s funeral, started life as sketches on pieces of paper and ideas on whiteboards, the organisers have said.

Brigade Major of the Household Division, Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw, said he and Garrison Sergeant Major Vern Stokes watched the 1953 coronation on YouTube as they tried to come up with suggestions for the procession.

Preparations for May 6’s event began in November – with roughly one month of planning going into every hour the military will be on parade.

ROYAL Coronation
(PA Graphics)

Sgt Maj Stokes, 51, said everybody in the proceedings “will be aware” of any potential disruptions or security threats – adding: “Everybody knows exactly how they are legally allowed to react of any of those.”

On Friday, the plans began to become reality as a procession rehearsal involving more than 700 guardsmen, officers and band members took place on Queen’s Avenue between Lille Barracks and Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire.

As the parade is due to see soldiers filling the Mall, Sgt Maj Stokes said they had to design a new drill movement in order to feed people into Buckingham Palace, which he is yet to name.

“It’s going really well,” Lt Col Shaw said after two run-throughs.

“There’s been a lot of PowerPoint slides, but this was the first chance to see what it actually looks like.

“I couldn’t be happier and I couldn’t be more excited and just want to fast forward to May 6 and get on with it.”

King Charles III coronation
The Gold State Coach (Yui Mok/PA)

Many of the units who took part in the rehearsal have recently returned from operations and training exercises around the world – including Kenya, Iraq and Cyprus.

Lt Col Shaw, 43, who is due to lead the procession on horseback approximately 1,500 metres in front of the gold state coach, also led the planning for the late Queen’s funeral and her Platinum Jubilee.

Commenting on how the coronation will compare to the previous two state events, he said: “I think the big difference with the coronation, and what we’re doing, is the size.

“I don’t like to compare anything with the funeral because one person or a million people wouldn’t have made a difference to how special it was.

“But it is double the size of Her late Majesty’s funeral and it’s about triple the size of the Jubilee pageant. So it’s big and that’s the big difference.

“The size brings challenges, but the military – we’re pretty good at working through the challenges, so I don’t think that that’s been a problem.

“There’s an element of filling people in on roads – and you saw today it was a bit of a squash getting people down – but it’s not double the problem.”

Sgt Maj Stokes added: “We’ve been able to learn lessons from what we did (on the funeral) and insert more time if we need to or insert more rehearsals – and therefore we’ve been able to put those lessons into how we’re going to deliver this.”

King Charles III coronation
Members of the military outside Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)

Lt Col Shaw, whose grandfather marched on the coronation in 1953, said the royal household were responsible for eventually signing off on the proposals, but unlike the last year’s funeral, there were no written plans to follow.

Speaking about the planning process, he said: “It was great fun – in the first few months, or first few weeks, the two of us were sat with a whiteboard with a few others and we were sketching ideas, taking bits from historical parades putting it together and coming up with, hopefully, what will be an amazing event.

“We didn’t have a set plan to follow. For operation London Bridge there was a written plan.

“We didn’t have a written plan but we have historical precedent we can draw from from previous parades.

“And actually, a lot of the 53 coronation is on YouTube.

“So you can look at bits – taking bits from there, bits we wanted to add and putting the whole thing together.

“The procession you saw today, I was sat at home on a Saturday afternoon and I was thinking about it… and I sketched it all out on a piece of paper, brought it in… I said ‘what do you think?’ and he said ‘brilliant’ and that’s what you saw today.

“So I felt hugely proud watching it.”

Sgt Maj Stokes said he had the “unwelcome distraction” of training for the London Marathon in amongst the coronation parade planning.

“When you’re plodding the streets for two or three hours, that gives you a better headspace, and then you’re able to think about what you might have missed or how you can improve things – and that’s helped me an awful lot actually in designing and developing the plan,” he said.

ROYAL Coronation
(PA Graphics)

Plans drawn up by Lt Col Shaw and Sgt Maj Stokes took inspiration from the 1953 coronation – after seeing the Mall full on the YouTube footage, they decided to increase the Foot Guards procession seen at the Jubilee celebration from six-wide to 15-wide.

Lt Col Shaw said: “When I get to Buckingham Palace, the Mall is going be full left to right, front to back, and the back of the procession will still be at Downing Street.

“That’s what we wanted, to fill that Mall so the image off the top just looks down and it’s packed with troops in the colour.

“It produces a wonderful spectacle that I think the country likes to see and we want to show – but it’s that spectacle of colour, and I suppose grandeur as well.”

Lt Col Shaw said they were prepared for poor weather, but admitted rain would be “disappointing”.

“Rain would be annoying. Heat not a problem,” he said.

“We have a lot of measures in place to deal with heat… and in the 20-30 years since Diana’s funeral we have all sorts of science and elements so heat doesn’t worry me.

“Rain would just be disappointing. The British public are all used to rain – it’s more just everybody gets damp and wet.

“That’s it, no-one likes rain. We want a lovely sunny day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
2
2
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
3
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
4
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3
5
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
6
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
7
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
8
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
9
Joel Justice.
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf at Just Bee event in Dundee.
Humza Yousaf told Dundee charity event he 'absolutely' attended meeting on day of same…
Max Kucheriavyi challenges Daniel MacKay at Hampden.
Max Kucheriavyi at Hampden: Scottish Cup semi-final heartache for Falkirk but St Johnstone loan…
Jim Goodwin takes a selfie with a young Dundee United fan.
17 best images as Dundee United delight young fans at Tannadice open training session
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Busy level crossing on Dundee to Perth line closed for safety reasons
Two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 48, arrested in connection with two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy
MV Fingal as she is today - as Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel'. And when she was a lighthouse tender ship serving keepers.
How Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel' once served the country's lighthouse keepers
JJA Harwood, author of The Thorns Remain. Image: Harper Collins.
BOOKS: JJA Harwood on finding inspiration in Scottish folklore and the Highlands.
Black Ops. Image: BBC/Ricky Darko.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Black Ops, Clive Myrie in Italy and an insight…
Jake (Jamie Sives) and Max (Mark Bonnar in Guilt.
TELLYBOX: Guilt is so good, it's a marvel
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Doug Cocker artist interview Picture shows; Doug Cocker with his installation The Plural.. McManus Galleries What's New exhibition. Supplied by Kevin McGinley Date; Unknown
Angus artist Doug Cocker's sculptures were 'too scary' for RBS offices

Editor's Picks

Most Commented