Life-size sculpture of euthanised walrus unveiled in Norway

A walrus that became a global celebrity last year after it was seen frolicking and basking in a Oslo fjord before it was euthanised by the authorities has been honoured with a bronze sculpture in Norway.

The life-size sculpture by Norwegian artist Astri Tonoian was unveiled on Saturday at the Oslo marina not far from the place where the actual 600kg (1,300lbs) mammal was seen resting and relaxing during the summer of 2022.

A rose is placed next to the sculpture (Annika Byrde/NTB Scanpix via AP)

The walrus, named Freya, quickly become a popular attraction among Oslo residents but Norwegian authorities later made a decision to euthanise it – causing public outrage – because they said people had not followed recommendations to keep a safe distance away from the massive animal.

Norwegian news agency NTB said a crowdfunding campaign was kicked off last autumn to finance the sculpture.

The private initiative managed to gather about 270,000 Norwegian kroner (around £20,200) by October, NTB said.