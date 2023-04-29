Royal fans set up camp outside Buckingham Palace ahead of King’s coronation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Royal fans have set up a camp outside Buckingham Palace a week before the King’s coronation.

Sky London and Carol Foster were among the royal devotees who have begun waiting for Charles’ coronation next weekend.

They set up a group of tents together, and were well supplied with deck chairs and snacks.

Asked why he had set up camp a full week ahead of the coronation, Mr London said: “There’s a saying, the early bird catches the early worm.”

He added: “We intend to hold this place, we don’t want anybody else to take it.”

Mr London is a seasoned royal camper.

He said he had camped outside the Queen’s funeral, the Jubilee, and the births of all three of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children.

It was at the birth of George that he met Ms Foster.

The pair have been friends ever since, meeting up to celebrate their own birthdays, as well as the birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Asked what she was most looking forward to about the coronation, Ms Foster said: “Seeing everybody dressed up, the pomp and ceremony.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what Catherine and Camilla are wearing.

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing.”