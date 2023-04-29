Man kills five people in Texas after family complained about gunfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man kills five people in Texas after family complained about gunfire

By Press Association
Five people were shot (Houston Chronicle via AP)
Five people were shot (Houston Chronicle via AP)

A Texas man has shot dead five of his neighbours, including an eight-year-old boy and a teenage girl, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities have said.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, remained at large more than 12 hours after the shooting that began just before midnight on Friday near the town of Cleveland, about 45 miles north of Houston.

Some residents who live on the street said it was not uncommon to hear neighbours unwind at the end of the working week by firing off guns.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Oropeza used an AR-style rifle and that all the victims were believed to be from Honduras.

Texas Mass Shooting
The family are said to have complained that the gunman was firing shot in his yard (KTRK via AP)

“All of his rounds were from the neck up, so basically in the head,” Mr Capers told The Associated Press.

The attack was the latest act of gun violence in what has been a record pace of mass shootings in the US so far this year, some of which have also involved semiautomatic rifles.

The mass killings have played out in a variety of places – a Nashville school, a Kentucky bank, a Southern California dance hall, and now a rural Texas area inside a single-storey home.

Mr Capers said authorities were using scent-tracking dogs and an overhead drone in the search for Oropeza, who they believe was intoxicated at the time of the shooting and then fled toward a heavily wooded forest a few miles from the scene.

The spokesman said there were 10 people in the house – some of whom has just moved there earlier in the week – but that that no one else was injured.

He said two of the victims were found in a bedroom lying over two children in an apparent attempt to shield them.

Texas Mass Shooting
The victims were said to include an eight-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl (KTRK via AP)

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the victims. Three were female, including a 15-year-old girl, said Rob Freyer, a prosecutor in San Jacinto County. He did not know the ages of the adult victims, which included one male.

Two of the victims were found by the front door and the slain eight-year-old boy was in the front room, according to Mr Capers. He said three other “blood-covered” children in the home were taken to hospital, but did not have injuries.

“The Honduran ladies that were laying over these children were doing it in such an effort as to protect the child,” Mr Capers said.

The confrontation followed family members walking up to the fence and asking the suspect to stop shooting rounds, Mr Capers said. The suspect responded by telling them that it was his property, according to the spokesman, and that one person in the house got a video of the suspect walking up to the front door with the rifle.

Mr Capers said his deputies had been to Oropeza’s home at least once before and spoken with him about “shooting his gun in the yard”.

It was not immediately clear whether any action was taken at the time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
4
2
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
3
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
4
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3
5
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
6
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
7
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
8
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
9
Joel Justice.
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

Five people were shot (Houston Chronicle via AP)
A doctor threatened with a punch on the nose for telling a man his…
Dunfermline lift the League One trophy. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline 'score when it matters' again ahead of lifting League One trophy
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media
Andy Kirk hopes for bumper Brechin City backing in Spartans showdown as he urges…
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Road near Meigle closed as emergency crews attend one car crash
Our Ginger Gairdner has a fondness for alpine gardens, and Scotland's climate suits them.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The astonishing life of alpine plants
Michael Gove confirms plans for two investment zones in Scotland
Campbell cut a furious figure at Firhill. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell seethes at 'very poor' Arbroath and rues: 'It’s been the same all…
Brechin City skipper Euan Spark battled with Spartans star Cammy Russell. Image: Alex Todd, Sportpix.org.uk
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side suffered late heartbreak…
Campbell's Arbroath will face a final day shootout. Image: SNS
Partick Thistle v Arbroath verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Lichties'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented