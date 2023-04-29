Camilla to break with tradition with public anointing during coronation service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Camilla to break with tradition with public anointing during coronation service

By Press Association
The Queen Consort (Yui Mok/PA)
The Queen Consort (Yui Mok/PA)

The Queen Consort will be anointed in full public view at the coronation in a break with tradition, and will be presented with a ring which “marries” her as consort to the King.

Camilla will be consecrated with holy oil without being hidden under a canopy, in contrast to the late Queen Mother’s coronation.

She will also only touch the controversial ivory Queen Consort’s Rod with Dove, and the gold Queen Consort’s Sceptre with Cross, rather than holding them like the Queen Mother.

Buckingham Palace described the change as “just one of a number of ways in which the service has been adapted, evolved, simplified without losing any of its magic and majesty”.

King Charles III Coronation
The anointing screen which will be used for the King (Victoria Jones/PA)

The King, as is custom, will be shielded during his sacred anointing, and is using a new 2.6-metre high, three-sided, embroidered screen to ensure the privacy of the moment.

As details were revealed of the coronation liturgy, Lambeth Palace described how the Queen Consort’s Ring, an octagonal mixed-cut ruby surrounded by 14 diamonds, bears the symbolism of a ring exchanged in marriage.

A spokesman for the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury said: “It signifies covenant and agreement, an unbroken bond, without end.

“It ‘marries’ Consort to King, and them both to God in duty and to the people in loving service, and in turn acts as an assurance of God’s unfailing love.”

Lambeth Palace said the uncovered anointing symbolises Camilla’s role as a consort rather than a reigning monarch.

But it marks a change from the coronation of the last Queen consort – Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother – in 1937 who was anointed under a canopy.

Royalty – Coronation of King George VI – London
Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with Princess Elizabeth after the coronation of King George VI (PA)

The Lambeth Palace spokesman said: “The only distinction this time is that there won’t be anything that will obscure the view.”

The Palace said, that in comparison to the King: “This anointing will happen without a screen or canopy to demonstrate the different nature of anointing a consort compared to a reigning sovereign, as this anointing is at the permission of the sovereign.”

Archbishop Justin Welby, writing in the official coronation souvenir programme, said Charles will swap his “robes of status and honour” for a simple white shirt for the private anointing during the May 6 ceremony.

He wrote that the historic occasion will be one of “magnificence and pomp” but also, in the midst of the ceremony, one of “stillness and simplicity” when the King is anointed with holy oil in private under a canopy, in the most sacred part of the coronation.

Elizabeth II was also anointed in private as is the tradition.

Camilla’s ring – made for Queen Adelaide in 1831 – will be presented to her and she will acknowledge it before it is placed back on the altar, in contrast to the Queen Mother, who had it placed on the fourth finger of her right hand and wore it for the rest of the ceremony.

Similarly the King will not wear the Sovereign’s Ring as is the usual custom.

This ring – a large sapphire and diamond cluster with baguette-cut rubies in the form of a cross, made for William IV in 1831 – is known as the Wedding Ring of England and it marries the monarch to God in duty and to the people in service.

In 1937, Queen Elizabeth, later the Queen Mother, was presented with the sceptre in her right hand and the ivory rod in her left.

Camilla instead will acknowledge the historic items by touching them, Buckingham Palace said.

Her stepson the Prince of Wales has long campaigned to stop the illegal trafficking of animal parts, like rhino horn and elephant ivory, through his umbrella organisation United for Wildlife.

