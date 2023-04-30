Tornado flips cars and damages homes in coastal Florida city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tornado flips cars and damages homes in coastal Florida city

By Press Association
Damaged cars after a reported tornado hit the area in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Damaged cars after a reported tornado hit the area in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

A tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, as a powerful storm system brought intense rain and powerful winds to the US state, overturning cars, damaging homes and snapping tree branches.

The National Weather Service in Miami said the tornado hit late on Saturday afternoon with winds of 100mph near Palm Beach Gardens Medical Centre and headed north-east towards the coast.

Damaged trees on a property after a reported tornado hit the area in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Damaged trees on a property in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Storm damage forced authorities in the coastal city to close major roads as workers cleared debris and inspected wreckage.

Images from the scene showed cars flipped over on top of each other, cracked tree limbs resting on vehicles and homes, as well as other debris littering streets.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has not reported any major injuries or fatalities.

Damaged pottery after a reported tornado hit the area in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Damaged pottery after a reported tornado in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

A spokeswoman for the city said officials have deactivated emergency protocols and were working through lingering issues on Sunday.

The National Weather Service had placed a large stretch of central Florida under a tornado watch on Saturday afternoon as thunderstorms were cutting across the state.

