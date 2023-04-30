Woman killed in Co Tyrone crash remembered as a ‘selfless, beautiful soul’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman killed in Co Tyrone crash remembered as a ‘selfless, beautiful soul’

By Press Association
People attend a requiem mass for Julia McSorley at St Eugene’s Church, Glenock (Niall Carson/PA)
People attend a requiem mass for Julia McSorley at St Eugene’s Church, Glenock (Niall Carson/PA)

A woman who died in a Co Tyrone road collision along with her niece and nephew has been remembered as “a beautiful soul” and “one of the most virtuous women of our generation”.

Julia McSorley, 75, and brother and sister Dan and Christine McKane all died on Thursday morning when the minivan they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Aughnacloy.

Mourners heard they had been returning from a funeral of a family member in Corby, England, when the crash occurred.

Four other family members were admitted to hospital, with two people having since been discharged.

Aughnacloy fatal crash
Mourners attend a requiem mass for Julia McSorley, one of the three victims of the Aughnacloy crash, at St Eugene’s Church, Glenock (Niall Carson/PA)

On Sunday, people gathered at St Eugene’s Church in Glenock for Mrs McSorley’s funeral Mass, where they heard that it was a “poignant morning” and that the community had been “engulfed in grief”.

Father Roland Colhoun said the family is “immensely grateful” for the “courage and dedication” of the first responders that attended the “harrowing” scene.

“The loss of three members of a family, injury and death side-by-side, the hospitalisation of four,” he said.

“We include in our prayers for Mass today Colette and Ina, who are still in hospital, and William and Anne Marie, who have been discharged,” he said.

The priest paid tribute to Mrs McSorley as a “dynamic”, “selfless”, religious woman who had battled cancer and buried many family members, but “never entertained bitterness”.

He added: “Julia never wanted to be first, but in many ways she was number one. She was described at the wake as one in a million. Number one in the hearts of her family. Even her door number is ‘one’.”

Fr Colhoun said she was a maternal woman and that children and young people “gravitated towards her”.

Mrs McSorley is survived by her husband Patsy, her daughters Maria and Julie, her sons Patsy, Shane and Colin, her 15 grandchildren and her two great-grandchildren.

Those gathered also heard that the couple’s baby son Jordan died in infancy in 1995.

Aughnacloy fatal crash
Family and friends gathered at St Eugene’s Church in Glenock (Niall Carson/PA)

Mrs McSorley’s daughter Julie gave an emotional reading at the beginning of the service, her granddaughter Tara led a prayer of the faithful and grandsons Ryan and Dylan brought the gifts forward to the altar.

Fr Colhoun said Mrs McSorley had attended pilgrimages, visiting shrines in Knock, Lourdes, and Rome among others, and asked people to bless themselves with holy water as they left her house.

“We honour Julia McSorley’s moral remains with Requiem Mass knowing that this beautiful soul loved the Mass and was deeply devoted to the holy eucharist.”

He said she had attended Mass every Sunday and regularly on weekdays, too.

Fr Colhoun added: “Key events of her life took place on Sundays. Julia was born, baptised and made her confirmation, each of these on a Sunday. It is fitting that her Requiem Mass is also on a Sunday in the church where she began her faith, prayed regularly and persevered constantly.

“No words that you or I can say will do justice to this outstanding person, Julia McSorley, Julia McKane.”

A representative of President of Ireland Michael D Higgins was in attendance at the funeral.

Mrs McSorley was laid to rest at the adjoining cemetery, alongside the remains of her infant son Jordan.

On Monday, a funeral is to be held for Dan and Christine McKane in The Church of The Immaculate Conception in Strabane.

