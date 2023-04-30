Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack

By Press Association
Women cry next to a memorial for the victims who died during Friday’s Russian attack on a residential building in Uman, central Ukraine (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Women cry next to a memorial for the victims who died during Friday's Russian attack on a residential building in Uman, central Ukraine (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Relatives and friends cried next to coffins as they buried children and others killed in a Russian missile attack on a central Ukrainian city, while fighting claimed more lives elsewhere.

Almost all of the 23 victims of the attack on Friday died when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in Uman.

Ukrainian interior minister Ihor Klymenko said six children were among the dead.

Mykhayl Shulha, six, cried and hugged relatives next to the coffin of his 12-year-old sister Sofia Shulha during Sunday’s funeral, while others paid respects to an 18-year-old boy.

Mykhayl Shulha, centre, cries next to the coffin of his sister Sofia Shulha during a funeral prayer in Uman, central Ukraine
Mykhayl Shulha, centre, cries next to the coffin of his sister Sofia Shulha during a funeral prayer in Uman, central Ukraine (Bernat Armangue/AP)

The priest at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God “Quick to Hear” said the deaths hit the entire community hard.

“I live nearby,” said Father Fyodor Botsu.

“I personally knew the children, the littlest, from when they were very young, and I personally baptised them in this church.

“I’m worried with everyone since I have children and I’m a citizen of this country and have been living in this city for 15 years.”

He said he prayed “that the war should end and peace should come to our homes, city and country”.

At the damaged building in Uman, people brought flowers and photos of the victims.

Russia’s 14-month-long war brought more deaths elsewhere on Sunday.

The governor of a Russian region bordering Ukraine said four people were killed in a Ukrainian rocket attack.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine (Libkos/AP)

The rockets hit homes in the village of Suzemka, nine kilometres (six miles) from the Ukrainian border, said Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz.

He said two other residents were injured and that defence systems had knocked down some of the incoming shells.

Bryansk and the neighbouring Belgorod region have experienced sporadic cross-border shelling throughout the war.

In March, two people were reported killed in what officials said was an incursion by Ukrainian saboteurs in the Bryansk region.

Also on Sunday, governor Oleksandr Prokudin said his Kherson region in Ukraine came under Russian artillery fire 27 times in the past 24 hours, killing one civilian.

An expected spring counter-offensive by Ukraine could be concentrated in the Kherson region, a gateway to Crimea and other Russian-occupied territory in the southern Ukrainian mainland.

Ukrainian forces drove Russian forces out of the regional capital Kherson last year, a significant defeat for Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the counter-offensive would not wait for the delivery of all promised military equipment.

A Ukrainian soldier fires an RPG towards Russian positions at the front line near Avdiivka, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine
A Ukrainian soldier fires an RPG towards Russian positions at the front line near Avdiivka, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine (Libkos/AP)

“I would have really wanted to wait for everything that was promised,” Mr Zelensky told Finnish, Swedish, Danish and Norwegian journalists.

“But it happens that the terms (of weapons deliveries and counter-offensive), unfortunately, do not coincide a little bit. And, I will say frankly, we pay attention to the weather.”

Ukraine is particularly hopeful that it will receive western fighter jets, but Mr Zelensky said his forces will not delay the counter-offensive for that, so as not to “reassure Russia that we still have a few months to train on the planes, and only then will we start”.

Mr Zelensky said he spoke on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron about the weapons supply, and was pleased with its “speed and specificity”.

Mr Macron’s office said he reiterated France’s commitment to provide Ukraine with “all the aid necessary to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity”, and discussed long-term European military aid.

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group that is leading his country’s battle in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut gave an even more precise timetable for the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

The Ukrainian military will launch the counter-offensive by May 15 because by then strong rains will have stopped and soil will be dry enough for tanks and artillery to move, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video interview with a Russian journalist posted on Saturday.

In other battlefield developments, Ukraine’s northern command said the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, which border Bryansk and Belgorod, came under fire 11 times during the night on Sunday.

