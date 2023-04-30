Diogo Jota scores dramatic winner for Liverpool to thwart Tottenham comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Diogo Jota scores dramatic winner for Liverpool to thwart Tottenham comeback

By Press Association
Diogo Jota scored a dramatic late winner for Liverpool against Tottenham (Peter Byrne/PA)
Diogo Jota scored a dramatic late winner for Liverpool against Tottenham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool assumed the role of chief Champions League football challengers as they moved into fifth place after a frankly bizarre late 4-3 win over Tottenham.

A week after conceding five in the opening 21 minutes at Newcastle, history started to repeat itself after another shambolic opening to a game from Spurs, who were 3-0 down inside 15 minutes courtesy of goals from Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

That the visitors got back on level terms through Harry Kane – equalling Wayne Rooney’s 208 Premier League total – Son Heung-min and Richarlison, in added time, said as much about the home side’s sloppiness when cruising as it did Tottenham’s powers of recovery which had earned them a come-from-behind draw against Manchester United on Thursday.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool were 3-0 up against Tottenham after just 15 minutes (Peter Byrne/PA)

However, there was one final twist as straight from the kick-off following Richarlison’s equaliser, Diogo Jota scored his fifth goal in four appearances to snatch victory and stay in the race – albeit outsiders – for the top four, seven points behind Manchester United having played one match more.

It may have been a different Spurs interim manager – Ryan Mason now in charge after Cristian Stellini’s sacking – and a different formation but the same problems were present with a lack of intensity and understanding of the task at hand leaving the visitors wide open in the early stages.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, continuing in his new hybrid right-back midfield role, can open up most teams even without the assistance he was given by a lack of pressure on him.

His cross to the far post demanded to be fired home and Jones did just that for his first goal since September 2021, in doing so making Alexander-Arnold the first player in Premier League history to twice provide an assist in five consecutive games.

His recent form in his new role will have had the watching England manager Gareth Southgate wondering whether he can afford to adopt it himself, having left the 24-year-old out of his last squad.

Liverpool doubled their advantage two minutes later when Diaz, making his first start since October, showed greater desire than Cristian Romero to meet Cody Gakpo’s cut-back with a smartly-taken volley.

Harvey Elliott’s brilliant through-ball picked out Gakpo, exploiting the scarcely believable spaces in Spurs’ back five, but he was eventually squeezed out by Romero.

The suffering Spurs fans chanted ‘We want our money back’, having this week been offered a refund for their St James’ Park experience, but their self-deprecation turned to anger when Romero brought down Gakpo and Salah fired home his first penalty success in three attempts.

It was the seventh successive home match in which the Egypt international had scored and it moved him past Robbie Fowler and just two behind Steven Gerrard in Liverpool’s all-time leading scorers list with 184 in 300 games.

That goal confirmed Tottenham’s position as the Premier League’s worst team in the first 15 minutes, with their league-high 13 goals conceded in that period only beaten by Wolves, Ipswich and Sheffield in the competition’s history.

Alexander-Arnold released Gakpo again for another chance and Salah curled wide from the edge of the box. Liverpool’s press was ferocious but Spurs’ organisation was atrocious and Oliver Skipp was lucky to escape any punishment for going over the top on Diaz.

Tottenham had not had a touch inside the opposition penalty area in the opening 28 minutes and the only danger to Liverpool appeared to be themselves as the game seemed just too easy.

However, in a moment, the dynamic changed as, with the press a little less dynamic and the concentration a little less focused, Virgil van Dijk was forced to clear Son’s goalbound shot after Andy Robertson gave the ball to Kane.

But the Netherlands captain was left sprawling on the turf when Ivan Perisic broke down the left into the space left by Alexander-Arnold and Kane volleyed home his cross from close range for his ninth goal against Liverpool, behind only Andy Cole (11) in terms of Premier League strikes against the Reds.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Anfield
Son Heung-min fires past Alisson to score Tottenham’s second goal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Spurs had displayed their comeback ability in midweek and having been sent out early for the second half, their improved attitude showed as Son, who had hit the woodwork when offside late in the first half, smashed a shot against one post and Romero volleyed against the other within a matter of seconds of each other.

The introduction of Jordan Henderson and Jota, for Elliott and Diaz, restored some balance but the space remained behind Alexander-Arnold and Son exploited that in the 77th minute as he raced onto Romero’s pass to tuck a shot under Alisson.

Former Everton forward Richarlison’s tumble under pressure from Ibrahima Konate was not deemed worthy of a penalty as Spurs pressed for the equaliser, which duly arrived when the former Everton forward chose the optimum time to score his first Premier League goal for the club, diving to head home a free-kick.

However, straight from kick-off, Jota slotted home from the angle to snatch back victory, provoking such wild celebrations that limping manager Jurgen Klopp appeared to pull his hamstring celebrating after the final whistle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car falls on tree in Glenrothes Picture shows; Car fallen on tree in Glenrothes . Glenrothes . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 30/04/2023
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes
2
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Man, 47, dies after Porche crashes near Meigle
3
The ewe required treatment following the attack. Image: Alistair Hodnett
Angus farmer shares shocking photographs of sheep attacked by dog on outskirts of Dundee
4
Scottish Masterchef the professionals winner Jamie Scott outside his restaurant in Newport on Tay.
Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops
2
5
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
6
6
Clash-Bheithe has amazing views across Loch Rannoch. Image: Savills.
Pretty £220k cottage near the shores of Loch Rannoch is a fantastic project property
2
7
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Level crossing on Dundee to Perth railway line reopens after safety-related closure
8
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
9
This flat in the Nethergate is a short stroll from Dundee University. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best student flats and houses in Dundee, St Andrews and Perth
10
Paatelainen is in the running for the Hibs vacancy. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football

More from The Courier

Dundee United FC Women were pegged back in Lanarkshire by Hamilton Accies. Image: Ally Heather
Deadly Danni McGinley notches superb free-kick as Dundee United women pegged back by Hamilton…
Zander Jones (left) and grandad Ross Gallacher (right) from Dundee were on opposing sides in a weekend Midland League hockey clash in the city. Image: Anne Gallacher
Proud grandad goes head-to-head with teen grandson in Dundee hockey clash
Rhys Breen, as he does so often, leads the celebrations. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
GALLERY: The best pictures from Dunfermline's League One trophy presentation
Ian Murray has had a turbulent first season at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
It's been a disappointing end to Raith Rovers' season - but there are reasons…
Xplore Dundee owner warns SNP 'cutting off rural Scotland' with bus policy failures
Humza Yousaf talking to a member of the public. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
First Minister Humza Yousaf opens up on 'challenging' first month and need to 'child…
Two medals won by Willie Pettigrew have fetched £4,000 at auction. Image: Saltire News/Shutterstock/Colorsport
Dundee United legend Willie Pettigrew's medals fetch £4,000 at auction
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross alerted his wife to death threat while she was…
Westfest 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Big Sunday' promised as date announced for Dundee's Westfest 2023
James McPake got his hands on the trophy after Lewis McCann's late winner. Images Alan Harvey/SNS.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Clyde win sums up title-winning character and sees another…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented