In Pictures: Goths bring gory fun to the seaside

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of goths have descended on Whitby, where author Bram Stoker found inspiration for Dracula while staying in the town in 1890.

Visitors in some startling costumes were spotted exploring the sites of the seaside destination during the Whitby Goth Weekend.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Local residents got a shock seeing some of the outfits.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

There was time to enjoy some standard seaside fare.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)