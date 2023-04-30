Pope Francis opens door to returning colonial era items to original homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pope Francis opens door to returning colonial era items to original homes

By Press Association
Pope Francis was speaking to journalists on his flight back to Rome from Hungary (Vincenzo Pinto/Pool Photo Via AP)
Pope Francis was speaking to journalists on his flight back to Rome from Hungary (Vincenzo Pinto/Pool Photo Via AP)

Pope Francis said on Sunday that talks were underway to return colonial-era artifacts in the Vatican Museum that were acquired from indigenous peoples in Canada and voiced a willingness to return other problematic objects in the Vatican’s collection on a case-by-case basis.

“The Seventh Commandment comes to mind – if you steal something you have to give it back,” Francis said during an airborne press conference en route home from Hungary.

Recently, Francis returned to Greece the three fragments of the Parthenon sculptures that had been in the Vatican Museums’ collection for two centuries.

The pope said on Sunday that the restitution was “the right gesture” and that when such returns were possible, museums should undertake them.

“In the case where you can return things, where it’s necessary to make a gesture, better to do it,” he said.

“Sometimes you can’t, if there are no possibilities – political, real or concrete possibilities. But in the cases where you can restitute, please do it. It’s good for everyone, so you don’t get used to putting your hands in someone else’s pockets.”

His comments to the Associated Press were his first on a question that has forced many museums in Europe and North America to rethink their ethnographic and anthropological collections.

The restitution debate has gathered steam amid a reckoning for the colonial conquests of Africa, the Americas and Asia and demands for restitution of war loot by the countries and communities of origin.

Hungary Pope
Pope Francis is greeted by Hungary president Katalin Novak during the farewell ceremony at Budapest international airport (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

The Vatican has an extensive collection of artifacts and art made by indigenous peoples from around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.

The Vatican insists the artifacts, including ceremonial masks, wampum belts and feathered headdresses, were gifts.

But indigenous scholars dispute whether native peoples at the time could have freely offered their handicrafts given the power differentials at play in colonial periods.

Francis, the first-ever Latin American pope, knows the history well. Last year, he travelled to Canada to personally apologise to indigenous peoples for abuses they endured at the hands of Catholic missionaries at residential schools.

In the run-up to the visit, indigenous groups visited the Vatican’s Anima Mundi museum, saw some of their ancestors’ handiwork, and expressed interest in having greater access to the collection, and the return of some items.

“The restitution of the indigenous things is underway with Canada – at least we agreed to do it,” Francis said, adding that the Holy See’s experience meeting with the indigenous groups in Canada had been “very fruitful”.

Indeed, just a few weeks ago in another follow-up to the Canada apology, the Vatican formally repudiated the Doctrine of Discovery.

This theory, backed by 15th-century “papal bulls”, was used to legitimise the colonial-era seizure of native lands and forms the basis of some property laws today in the US and Canada.

Francis recalled that looting was a common feature during colonial-era wars and occupations. “They took these decisions to take the good things from the other,” he said.

He said going forward, museums “have to make a discernment in each case,” but that where possible, restitution of objects should be made.

“And if tomorrow, the Egyptians come and ask for the obelisk, what will we do?” he said chuckling, referring to the great obelisk that stands at the centre of St Peter’s Square.

The Roman Emperor Caligula brought the ancient obelisk to Rome more than 2,000 years ago, and it was moved to the square in the 16th century.

The Vatican Museums are mentioned in the 2020 book The Brutish Museums, which recounts the sacking of the Royal Court of Benin City by British forces in 1897 and the subsequent dispersal in museums and collections around the globe of its famed Benin Bronzes.

In the appendix, the Vatican is listed as one of the museums, galleries or collections that “may” have objects looted from Benin City – in today’s Nigeria – in 1897.

The Vatican Museums have not responded to requests for information. The Nigerian Embassy to the Holy See, asked recently about the claim, said its “contact in the Vatican is currently looking into the issue”.

