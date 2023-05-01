IS chief killed in Syria by Turkish forces, says Erdogan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

IS chief killed in Syria by Turkish forces, says Erdogan

By Press Association
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish forces have killed the leader of the Islamic State group during an operation in Syria (Ali Unal/AP)
Turkish forces have killed the leader of the Islamic State group during an operation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

He told TRT Turk television in an interview late on Sunday that the IS leader, codenamed Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, was killed in a strike carried out on Saturday.

Mr Erdogan said the Turkish intelligence agency, MIT, had been following him “for a long time”.

“We will continue our struggle against terrorist organisations without discriminating against any of them,” he said in the interview.

Turkey has carried out numerous operations against IS and Kurdish groups along the Syrian border, capturing or killing suspected militants.

The country controls large swathes of territory in northern Syria following a series of land incursions to drive Kurdish groups away from the Turkish-Syrian border.

Turkey Syria Islamic State
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish intelligence agency, MIT, had been following Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi ‘for a long time’ (Ali Unal/AP)

Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi was named leader of the militant group after its previous chief was killed in October, with an IS spokesman calling him “one of the veteran warriors and one of the loyal sons of the Islamic State”.

He took over leadership of IS at a time when the extremist group has lost control of the territory it once held in Iraq and Syria. However, he had been trying to rise again, with sleeper cells carrying out deadly attacks in both countries.

Islamic State founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was hunted down by US forces in a raid in north-west Syria in October 2019.

His successor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in a similar raid in February 2022.

He was followed by Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who, according to the US military, was killed in mid-October in an operation by Syrian rebels in Syria’s southern province of Daraa.

The Islamic State group broke away from al Qaida about a decade ago and ended up controlling large parts of northern and eastern Syria as well as northern and western Iraq.

In 2014, the extremists declared their so-called caliphate, attracting supporters from around the world.

In the following years, they claimed attacks throughout the world that killed and wounded hundreds of people before coming under attack from different sides.

In March 2019, US-backed Syrian fighters captured the last sliver of land the extremists once held in Syria’s eastern province of Deir el-Zour that borders Iraq.

