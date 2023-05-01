Paris exhibition celebrates ‘first celebrity’ Sarah Bernhardt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Paris exhibition celebrates ‘first celebrity’ Sarah Bernhardt

By Press Association
A marble bust of Sarah Bernhardt, by Jean-Leon Gerome, on show at the Petit Palais museum in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)
A marble bust of Sarah Bernhardt, by Jean-Leon Gerome, on show at the Petit Palais museum in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

Pioneering French stage star Sarah Bernhardt was one of the world’s most famous women by the time of her death in 1923 – a status she owed not just to acting talent but her modern instinct for self-publicising and using the press to brand her image.

A century later, a museum in Paris has opened an exhibition on the eccentric, scandalous performer known as “La Divine”, whom many consider the world’s first celebrity.

At the Petit Palais, the public is now discovering the madcap jigsaw puzzle of Gothic stories, costumes, recordings, films, photos, jewels, sculptures, and personal objects gathered together for the first time, which made Bernhardt an object of fascination from Berlin to London and New York.

France Sarah Bernhardt
A dress worn by Sarah Bernhardt on show at the Petit Palais museum in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

Stephanie Cantarutti, curator of Sarah Bernhardt: And The woman Created The Star, said: “Sarah Bernhardt was more than a famous actress. She was one of the first celebrities. She was a businesswoman, a fashion icon, a sculptor, theatre director, a visionary, a courtesan. She pushed gender boundaries.

“By self-publicising, she paved the way for many, including Marilyn Monroe, Greta Garbo, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Beyonce.”

The show marking the centenary of her death brings together around 400 exhibits that delve well beyond her life on stage.

It begins with the dawn of her career – a handwritten log in the official Parisian Register of Courtesans from the 1860s with a photograph of her and descriptions of the activities of this young “courtesan”. Bernhardt was after all born into her life’s first role: her mother was also a courtesan, and the mistress of Napoleon III’s half-brother.

France Sarah Bernhardt
The Sarah Bernhardt: And The woman Created The Star exhibition is being held at the Petit Palais in Paris until the end of August (Michel Euler/AP)

The exhibition snakes loosely through the chronology of her life: from her beginnings on stage after Alexandre Dumas took her to the Comedie Francaise, to her most famous roles such as Joan of Arc, Phaedra and Cleopatra – showcasing the dazzling costumes worn at the Theatre Sarah Bernhardt which were for Americans then an emblem of Paris at the dawn of the modern fashion industry.

The Theatre Sarah Bernhardt at Chatelet has since been renamed the Theatre de la Ville, while all that remains in the building bearing her name is a cafe-restaurant.

She was one of France’s most prolific gender-benders, famously quoted as saying that she needed to play male characters to feel less restricted. A photo in the exhibition shows her in a man’s costume, playing Hamlet in a French version of the play.

“She said that roles given to women were not interesting enough and she could not demonstrate all of her talent playing them, so she played many male roles. She was ahead of her time,” Ms Cantarutti said, adding that Bernhardt was bisexual and was often photographed wearing trousers – when it was illegal for a woman to do so – decades before stars such as Marlene Dietrich.

She was an early influencer, dazzling Oscar Wilde, who wrote the play Salome in French for her and called her “the incomparable one”.

France Sarah Bernhardt
Visitors look at a dress worn by Sarah Bernhardt in the film Froufrou in 1880 (Michel Euler/AP)

She inspired Marcel Proust, and was visited in her dressing room by Gustave Flaubert, while Mark Twain wrote: “There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses, and Sarah Bernhardt.”

Her intuition for using emerging media and staging stories for the press was key to her particular mystique.

She made a name for herself during the Universal Exhibition of 1878, escaping in a hot air balloon over the Tuileries garden, where she sliced the neck off a bottle of champagne with a sword and tasted foie gras, she said, to escape the bad smell of Paris.

However, not everything was rosy – she suffered from having one lung, one kidney and later in life only one leg, but was never downtrodden.

France Sarah Bernhardt
A visitor takes a photograph of a painting of Sarah Bernhardt in the role of Berthe de Savigny in The Spinx, by Philippe Parrot, in 1874 (Michel Euler/AP)

Because of her penchant for tragic roles, rumours spread that Bernhardt slept in a coffin at night. She saw the potential of playing to the gossip – she paid for a padded coffin to be installed in her home and hired a photographer to snap her sleeping in it.

“That photo went everywhere; it became very famous. She also had a hat made of bats,” Ms Cantarutti said.

The Gothic then became her brand when she acquired a pet baby alligator at home, whom she named Ali Gaga. Ali Gaga died of liver failure because Bernhardt nourished it only on champagne, according to Ms Cantarutti.

Bernhardt later went on to take the United States by storm. She was greeted as a celebrity there during her 1912-13 American tour, even though few could understand anything from her French language performances.

The tour was hot on the heels of the success of her groundbreaking 1912 silent movie Queen Elizabeth. The man who secured the US rights to broadcast it during her tour, Adolph Zukor, became so rich that he used the profits from the film to found the Paramount Pictures movie studio – then the Famous Players Film company – according to the museum.

France Sarah Bernhardt
A portrait of Sarah Bernhardt by Georges Clairin, 1876 (Michel Euler/AP)

Yet it was sculpture that was her inexhaustible life’s great passion, spawning remarkable works in marble and bronze – some of which were feted and shown at the Universal Exhibition of 1900. Several of her sculptures are on permanent show at the Musee d’Orsay in Paris.

In her autobiography My Double Life, Bernhardt said: “It seemed to me now that I was born to be a sculptor and I had begun to see my theatre in an ill light.”

“Despite it all” was her mantra and the phrase she identified with, the exhibition says.

“Despite the difficulties in her life, starting as a courtesan, trying to break out in a man’s world. Despite all that, and then being an amputee, she continued on,” Ms Cantarutti said.

– Sarah Bernhardt: And The Woman Created The Star runs at the Petit Palais in Paris until August 27.

