34 injured in Russian missile attack on eastern Ukraine By Press Association May 1 2023, 10.18am Share 34 injured in Russian missile attack on eastern Ukraine Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4351477/34-injured-in-russian-missile-attack-on-eastern-ukraine/ Copy Link (Libkos/AP) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]