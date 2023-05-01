Tributes paid to ‘much-loved son’ stabbed to death near Cornwall nightclub

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to a “much-loved son” who was stabbed to death during a “serious altercation” near a nightclub in Cornwall.

Michael Allen, 35, was killed and seven other people suffered stab wounds in an attack close to the Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin on Sunday.

On Monday detectives were given more time to question a 24-year-old man from the town who has has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A statement from Mr Allen’s family, issued by Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Mike was simply a much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle, who loved his dogs.

“His family would like to respectfully request privacy at this time”.

Police were called at 3.15am on Sunday to the area of Victoria Square in Castle Canyke Road following reports of a person with a knife and multiple people with suspected stab wounds.

Two people remain in hospital after undergoing surgery and five have been released.

A tribute site has been set up at Bodmin Rugby Club, where people can gather to remember Mr Allen.

Paying tribute to the rugby player, Bodmin RFC said Mr Allen’s humour had left a mark on the club.

In a post on Facebook, the rugby club said: “It is with great sadness that we can now announce the passing of our player and friend Mike Allen (Chabel).

“Mike came to the club earlier this season and quickly became a big part of our squad. His humour and kindness has left a mark on us all and we will miss him dearly.

“Our thoughts are with Mike’s family at this devastating time.

“There is a memorial set up outside the rugby club where people are welcome to come to pay their respects and lay flowers. Fly high brother.”

Friend Lachlan Blackshaw posted on Facebook a photo of Mr Allen, nicknamed “Chabel”, in his rugby kit.

The post said: “It was a pleasure Chabel. Never Forgotten Brother. Run hard for ever.”

A second friend, Ollie Brooks, posted: “It was a pleasure Chabel. Fly high brother.”

Aran Pridham posted on Facebook: “Rest in peace Mike will never forget you for the happy, amazing person you were, you will be sadly missed buddy x”

Police officers will be there to help support the local community and a community hub will run from 4pm-6pm on Monday and then twice daily from 10am-midday and 4pm-6pm for the next week.

Superintendent Rob Youngman said in a media statement on Sunday that it is not clear if there is a relationship between those involved.

“We believe some members of the group who were injured had been in Eclipse nightclub. They were then outside in Castle Canyke Road when the incident happened,” he said.

Eclipse nightclub wrote on Facebook: “Everybody from the Eclipse are deeply saddened by the incident on Castle Canke Road in the early hours of Sunday and our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this time.”

Devon and Cornwall Police were granted extra time to detain and question the suspect at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our investigation continues into this matter, and we continue to ask the public for their help.

“If you have any information relating to this murder and have yet to have spoken with the police, please come forward immediately. The information you have, no matter how small you may feel it could be, could be vital to our investigation.”