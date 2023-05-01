Community ‘numb’ after tragic road crash, funeral for siblings told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Community ‘numb’ after tragic road crash, funeral for siblings told

By Press Association
People attend a funeral for Dan and Christine McKane (Liam McBurney/PA)
People attend a funeral for Dan and Christine McKane (Liam McBurney/PA)

A local community in Co Tyrone has been left “stunned, numb and speechless” by the tragic crash which claimed the lives of three members of the same family, a funeral for two siblings has heard.

Dan and Christine McKane, and their aunt Julia McSorley, 75, were killed in the crash last week on the A5 near Aughnacloy when the minibus they were travelling in was in a collision with a lorry.

They had been returning from the funeral of a family member in Corby, Northamptonshire.

Aughnacloy fatal crash
The coffins of Dan and Christine McKane are carried from the church (Liam McBurney/PA)

Four other family members were admitted to hospital, with two people having since been discharged.

A funeral was held for Mrs McSorley at St Eugene’s Church in Glenock on Sunday.

The song Danny Boy was sung as the siblings’ coffins were brought into The Church of The Immaculate Conception in Strabane on Monday.

One of Mr McKane’s daughters and Mrs McKane’s son later read poems they had written for them.

A representative of the Irish president Michael D Higgins and Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill were among the mourners.

Rev Declan Bolan thanked them for attending and for the messages of sympathy from ministers at nearby churches.

He thanked the “incredible” crowds who turned out for the funeral to support the McKane family through the “awful pain and unspeakable horror” that “came so unexpectedly”.

Aughnacloy fatal crash
A mourner holds up the order of service following the funeral (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Our hearts are sad and broken, our pain is deep, our sadness knows no bounds,” he told mourners.

“You’ve turned up today in incredible numbers because you care and because you want to help this family through their most awful pain and unspeakable horror that has come upon them so, so unexpectedly.

“Dan and Christine and Julia should be like ourselves, walking about, doing their normal things on a Monday afternoon, and yet we know that life changed utterly in a flash coming round that bend in Aughnacloy.

“When we think they were coming from a requiem mass in Corby in England, it just accentuates the great pain and disbelief we have.

“A journey to give support and comfort to relatives in Corby ended in utter disaster. We’re stunned, we’re numb and speechless at what happened.

“Our grief is total, our wound is open.”

The two siblings had both been baptised and confirmed in the church.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill (left) as she speaks with a mourner (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr McKane, 53, a father of two daughters, was described as big-hearted and a hard-working man.

“Lorry driving was in his blood, he knew every part of England, he didn’t need a satnav,” Fr Bolan said.

“He would have gone that extra mile for anyone and on anything for them, nothing was a bother to Dan McKane. He was the go-for person when something was needed, Dan was your man in times of need.”

Mrs McKane, 49, a mother of three and grandmother of two, was described as “slight in stature but big in heart”.

“She had a great laugh, she was no pushover, one look said everything. She was a pocket rocket,” he said.

“She loved her Smarties, that was her diazepam.

“Her home, her wonderful children and latterly her beautiful grandchildren were everything to Christine, she just lived for them.”

Strabane vigil
People attend a vigil at the grotto in Strabane for the victims of the collision (Claudia Savage/PA)

Fr Bolan described the gathering of 2,000 people at the grotto on Friday as “shafts of light” in the “appalling tragedy”.

“I have seen the golden, loving faithful heart of our people who gathered at the grotto on Friday to show solidarity to this family in their time of need,” he said.

“Those 2,000 people who gathered at our grotto bore witness to what is at the very best of the heart of this community and this town, and their presence spoke volumes. It was one of the finest community acts of love and compassion that I have witnessed in nearly 50 years of diocesan priesthood.”

Fr Bolan went on to thank the first responders who attended the scene of the crash last week, as well as the local priest.

He also paid tribute to a woman who lives near the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for offering to accommodate and support the family of those who remain in hospital.

“That is a beautiful gesture of love and solidarity and hope,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car falls on tree in Glenrothes Picture shows; Car fallen on tree in Glenrothes . Glenrothes . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 30/04/2023
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes
2
Sam Goddard.
Dundee man so desperate to escape city multi he smashed police car window to…
3
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Man, 47, dies after Porsche crashes near Meigle
4
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…
5
Scottish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst pipe in Dundee. Image: Scottish Water
Repair completed after burst pipe leaves Dundee homes without water
6
To go with story by Alan Richardson. erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club. Picture shows; erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club.. Pert Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 28/04/2023
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
7
The ewe required treatment following the attack. Image: Alistair Hodnett
Angus farmer shares shocking photographs of sheep attacked by dog on outskirts of Dundee
3
8
A minute's applause was held for Perth man Cameron Rae during the Rangers v Celtic match at Hampden.
Cameron Rae’s mum ‘overwhelmed’ as Rangers and Celtic fans pay tribute to Perth man
9
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
10
Scottish Masterchef the professionals winner Jamie Scott outside his restaurant in Newport on Tay.
Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops
2