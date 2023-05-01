Man who lost wife and son in shooting tells how gunman opened fire on Texas home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who lost wife and son in shooting tells how gunman opened fire on Texas home

By Press Association
Wilson Garcia talks to the media (David J Phillip/AP)
Wilson Garcia talks to the media (David J Phillip/AP)

A man whose wife and nine-year-old son were killed with three other people in Texas said the attack began after he asked a neighbour to shoot his gun further away from his home.

Wilson Garcia said the attack began 10 to 20 minutes after the man refused his request.

The suspect, 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, is still at large despite a search involving more than 200 police.

Authorities are offering a reward for any information about his whereabouts but the FBI special agent in charge says investigators have no leads.

Wilson Garcia sheds a tear as he talks about his wife and son
Wilson Garcia sheds a tear as he talks about his wife and son (David J Phillip/AP)

Mr Garcia said he had not even asked his neighbour to stop shooting his gun.

People in their rural town north of Houston are used to people firing their weapons to blow off steam, but it was late on Friday and Mr Garcia had a month-old son who was crying.

So, Mr Garcia said, he and two other people went to his neighbour’s house to “respectfully” ask that he shoot further away from their home.

“He told us he was on his property, and he could do what he wanted,” Mr Garcia said after a vigil in Cleveland, Texas, for his nine-year-old son who was killed in the attack that soon followed.

Mr Garcia called the police after Mr Oropeza rejected his request. The man shot some more, and now it sounded louder. Mr Garcia could see the man on his front porch but could not tell what he was doing.

His family continued to called police – five calls in all, Mr Garcia said. Five times the dispatcher assured that help was coming.

And then, 10 to 20 minutes after Mr Garcia had walked back from Mr Oropeza’s house, the man started running towards him, and reloading.

Wilson Garcia is consoled during a vigil
Wilson Garcia is consoled during a vigil (David J Phillip/AP)

“I told my wife, ‘Get inside. This man has loaded his weapon’,” Mr Garcia said. “My wife told me to go inside because ‘he won’t fire at me, I’m a woman’.”

The gunman walked up to the home and began firing. Mr Garcia’s wife, Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, was at the front door, and the first to die.

The house held 15 people in all, several of them friends who had been there to join Mr Garcia’s wife on a church retreat. The gunman seemed intent on killing everyone, Mr Garcia said.

Also among the dead were Mr Garcia’s son, Daniel Enrique Laso, and two women who died while shielding Mr Garcia’s baby and two-year-old daughter.

Mr Garcia said one of the women had told him to jump out a window “because my children were without a mother and one of their parents had to stay alive to take care of them”.

“I am trying to be strong for my children,” Mr Garcia said, crying. “My daughter sort of understands. It is very difficult when she begins to ask for mama and for her (older) brother.”

Police went door to door on Sunday in hopes of finding any clues that would lead them to the suspect.

They recovered the AR-15-style rifle that they said Mr Oropeza used in the shootings. Authorities were not sure if he was carrying another weapon after others were found in his home, but said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He probably fled the area on foot. During the early hours of the search, investigators found clothes and a phone while combing an area that includes dense layers of forest, but tracking dogs lost the scent, San Jacinto County sheriff Greg Capers said.

Authorities were able to identify Mr Oropeza by an identity card issued by Mexican authorities to citizens who reside outside the country, as well as doorbell camera footage. He said police have also interviewed the suspect’s wife multiple times.

