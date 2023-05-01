DeSantis board approves suing Disney as row deepens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

DeSantis board approves suing Disney as row deepens

By Press Association
A statue of Walt Disney at Walt Disney World (AP)
A statue of Walt Disney at Walt Disney World (AP)

Days after Disney sued Florida’s governor in federal court for what it described as retaliation for opposing the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, members of Disney World’s governing board – made up of governor Ron DeSantis appointees – authorised a lawsuit against the entertainment giant.

Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District voted unanimously to sue Disney in state court in the Orlando area, as well as defend itself in federal court in Tallahassee where the entertainment company filed its lawsuit last Wednesday.

The Disney lawsuit against the governor, the board and its five members asks a judge to void the governor’s takeover of the theme park district previously controlled by Disney for 55 years.

The oversight board’s lawsuit seeks to maintain its oversight of design and construction in the district that governs Disney World’s 25,000 acres after the previous Disney-controlled board signed over those powers to the company before the DeSantis-appointed board members held their first meeting earlier this year.

Governor Ron DeSantis
Governor Ron DeSantis (AP)

“We will seek justice in our own backyard,” said Martin Garcia, chair of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Disney’s lawsuit was the latest tug-of-war in a more than year-old feud between Disney and Mr DeSantis that has engulfed the governor in criticism as he prepares to launch an expected presidential bid in the coming months.

Mr DeSantis, who has framed himself as a Republican firebrand able to deftly implement his conservative agenda without drama, has dived headlong into the fray with the beloved company and major tourism driver, as business leaders and White House rivals attack his stance as a rejection of the small-government tenets of conservatism.

The fight began last year after Disney, in the face of significant pressure, publicly opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, a policy critics call “Don’t Say Gay”.

As punishment, Mr DeSantis took over Disney World’s self-governing district and appointed a new board of supervisors that would oversee municipal services in the sprawling theme parks.

But before the new board came in, the company pushed though an 11th-hour agreement that stripped the new supervisors of much of their authority.

The creation of the self-governing district was instrumental in Disney’s decision to build near Orlando in the 1960s.

The company had told the state at the time that it planned to build a futuristic city that would include a transit system and urban planning innovations, so the company needed autonomy in building and deciding how to use the land.

The futuristic city never materialised and instead morphed into a second theme park that opened in 1982.

The current board members, before and after the vote authorising a state lawsuit against Disney on Monday, defended their work, claiming they were trying to promote better governance and bring the district into the 21st century.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at the incident in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Man, 28, in hospital after stabbing in Kirkcaldy
2
Police at Hilltown Court in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 42, scalded with boiling water during Dundee street attack
3
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…
4
Verity Power Entertainment at Dundee Dance Event.
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
5
Dundee fans queueing outside Dens Park on Monday
Dundee fans camp overnight in motorhome as tickets go on sale for title decider
6
A minute's applause was held for Perth man Cameron Rae during the Rangers v Celtic match at Hampden.
Cameron Rae’s mum ‘overwhelmed’ as Rangers and Celtic fans pay tribute to Perth man
7
Friends take a selfie at East Sands beach during the May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University.
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
8
Sam Goddard.
Dundee man so desperate to escape city multi he smashed police car window to…
9
Kevin Doyle's victim was left with a broken knuckle. Image: DCT Media
Thug left peacemaker at Arbroath darts night with broken knuckle
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car falls on tree in Glenrothes Picture shows; Car fallen on tree in Glenrothes . Glenrothes . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 30/04/2023
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes