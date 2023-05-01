Bar from Cheers and Tonight Show set among TV history being auctioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bar from Cheers and Tonight Show set among TV history being auctioned

By Press Association
The bar used on the set of Cheers (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
The bar used on the set of Cheers (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

A large number of props, sets and costumes from television shows beloved by generations of viewers will be sold at auction next month.

The collection James Comisar has spent more than 30 years amassing includes The Tonight Show set Johnny Carson gave him after retiring, the timeworn living room from All In The Family and the bar where Sam Malone served customers on Cheers.

Costumes being sold include the pink outfit Barbara Eden wore in I Dream Of Jeannie and some from Star Trek.

Mr Comisar, who after high school became a TV comedy writer, started tracking down and preserving television memorabilia in 1989.

James Comisar holds a pair of shoes once used by Barbara Eden in I Dream Of Jeannie
James Comisar holds a pair of shoes once used by Barbara Eden in I Dream Of Jeannie (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

When Carson retired from The Tonight Show, Mr Comisar was determined to make the famous set part of his burgeoning collection of television memorabilia.

“I would love to say that I convinced him that I was the best guy for the job, but really, if I’m being honest, I had to convince him to save the set at all,” he said. “He told me he had the tackiest set in Hollywood and who would ever want to see it?”

Other items on the block when online bidding starts on Monday are a tunic worn by Superman in the 1950s TV series, barware from Mad Men, tools used to cook meth on Breaking Bad, and costumes and props from the 1960s TV series Batman.

The sale, by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions and which features about 1,000 lots, wraps up with live bidding from June 2 to 4.

The Riddler’s jacket and Batman and Robin’s costumes
The Riddler’s jacket and Batman and Robin’s costumes (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Mr Comisar had dreamed of creating a museum to house his collection, but when that failed to come together, he decided it was time the items leave the temperature-controlled warehouses where he has been caring for them.

“I just decided these pieces should go back to the fans and let them enjoy them and then when that good day comes when a TV museum is effectuated, these pieces will be well cared for in the hands of passionate fans and collectors,” said Mr Comisar, 58.

He said the bar from Cheers, complete with the names of the show’s stars carved into it, was in studio storage with a dead skunk in it when he acquired it.

