Arsenal suffer extra-time loss as Wolfsburg reach Women’s Champions League final By Press Association May 1 2023, 8.55pm Share Arsenal suffer extra-time loss as Wolfsburg reach Women’s Champions League final Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4353766/arsenal-suffer-extra-time-loss-as-wolfsburg-reach-womens-champions-league-final/ Copy Link Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal were knocked out of the Women’s Champions League by Wolfsburg (Adam Davy/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]