Relatives pray at police cordon after woman fatally stabbed in broad daylight

A relative of a woman who was fatally stabbed during the afternoon of Bank Holiday Monday has said “it’s still so raw”, while several people were seen praying at the scene of her death in south London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 4.04pm to reports of a stabbing on Stockwell Park Walk in Lambeth, and no arrests have yet been made.

An air ambulance also attended, but the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Stockwell Park Walk in Lambeth on Monday night (Ben Roberts-Haslam/PA).

Her family have been told, and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Four people were seen praying at the police cordon beside Rumsey Road, which runs parallel to Stockwell Park Walk, at around 9pm on Monday evening.

Among them were the victim’s father, who did not wish to speak.

When approached by the PA news agency, one woman in the group, who did not want to be identified, said: “It’s still so raw.

“Family are on their way here now and we still need to tell them what’s happened. It’s just so raw.”

Police have closed a number of surrounding roads as forensic teams continue investigating, and a blue tent could be seen within the cordon.

Florence Eshalomi, the local MP, expressed her condolences on Twitter.

Very sad to hear of a tragic stabbing of a woman near Stockwell Park Walk this afternoon. There is a crime scene in place and investigations are at an early stage. Please contact the police with ref CAD 4728/1MAY23 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have any information 😞 — Florence Eshalomi MP (@FloEshalomi) May 1, 2023

The Labour and Co-op MP for Vauxhall said: “Very sad to hear of a tragic stabbing of a woman near Stockwell Park Walk this afternoon.

“There is a crime scene in place and investigations are at an early stage.”

Police have urged witnesses and anyone with information to call 101 quoting CAD 4278/01 May, or to get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.