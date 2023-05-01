Smiling Princess Charlotte photographed ahead of eighth birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smiling Princess Charlotte photographed ahead of eighth birthday

By Press Association
(The Princess of Wales/Kensington Palace)
(The Princess of Wales/Kensington Palace)

A smiling Princess Charlotte has been photographed ahead of her eighth birthday.

The young princess was photographed grinning in a white dress with flowers on it by her mother, the Princess of Wales, in Windsor this weekend.

The family will be centre stage at the King’s coronation on May 6 – and Charlotte and her brothers are expected to watch their grandfather be crowned.

The princess is expected to accompany her siblings in the procession from Westminster Abbey which will follow the King’s coronation, according to newspaper reports.

Charlotte is the second child of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the younger sister of Prince George, nine – she also has a younger brother, Prince Louis, five.

George will be one of eight Pages of Honour during the service, joining a procession through the nave and assisting with the holding of robes.

The trio will also be expected on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards – with royal fans hoping for a repeat of Louis’s antics during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park and Charlotte attends the private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire alongside her brothers.

Prince Louis’ fifth birthday
Prince Louis with his mother (Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace)

Last month, a smiling Louis was photographed being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother Kate ahead of his fifth birthday.

Charlotte has a reputation for being feisty compared to her older brother George, and her great-grandmother the late Queen Elizabeth II once remarked how Charlotte likes to look after George – and Kate has previously said the princess is “the one in charge”.

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, at 8.34am on May 2 2015, weighing 8lbs 3oz.

She is a great-great-great-great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria and is third in line to the throne.

