‘Multiple fatalities’ after windstorm causes crashes

A windstorm in the US state of Illinois kicked up dangerous clouds of dust off farm fields, blinding drivers and causing numerous crashes and “multiple fatalities” on Interstate 55, police said.

The late-morning crashes involved 40 to 60 cars and multiple tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire, Illinois State Police Major Ryan Starrick said.

The motorway was shut in both directions in Montgomery County, 75 miles north of St Louis.

“The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility,” Mr Starrick said at a news conference.

Smouldering wreckage is seen after a crash involving vehicles on a motorway in Illinois (WICS TV via AP)

He reported that there were “multiple fatalities” but did not give an exact number, saying that would be released later in the day.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35mph and 45mph, the National Weather Service said.

“It’s very flat, very few trees,” meteorologist Chuck Schaffer said.

“It’s been very dry across this area really for the last three weeks. The farmers are out there tilling their fields and planting. The top layer of soil is quite loose.”

Mr Starrick said more than 30 people were transported to hospitals with injuries following the crashes, which occurred on both the southbound and northbound lanes.

He said the I-55 would be closed until late morning or early afternoon on Tuesday.

The Auburn Travel Centre in Divernon was established as a reunification spot for travellers.