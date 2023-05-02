The best vintage Chanel looks at the 2023 Met Gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

The best vintage Chanel looks at the 2023 Met Gala

By Press Association
Naomi Campbell was among stars wearing archival Chanel at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/AP)
Naomi Campbell was among stars wearing archival Chanel at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/AP)

Vintage fashion was a major trend at this year’s Met Gala.

The theme of the annual event – always held on the first Monday in May – was inspired by Karl Lagerfeld.

During his career as a designer, Lagerfeld was creative director of brands including Chanel, Fendi and his eponymous label.

Celebrities were particularly interested in dipping into the archives of Chanel for fashion’s biggest night, with plenty of famous faces wearing archival looks from the French brand – also feeding into the growing trend towards sustainability in the fashion industry.

Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell wore an archival outfit from the fashion house’s spring 2010 couture collection (Evan Agostini/AP)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell – who regularly modelled for Chanel during Lagerfeld’s tenure as creative director, first meeting the designer when she was 16 – wore an archival outfit from the fashion house’s spring 2010 couture collection.

Campbell was attending her sixteenth Met Gala and wore a pale pink sari-inspired gown with glittering silver detailing.

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman wore a pale pink vintage Chanel gown with a voluminous feathered skirt (Evan Agostini/AP)

Big Little Lies actor Nicole Kidman wore a pale pink vintage Chanel gown with a voluminous feathered skirt.

The couture dress was designed by Lagerfeld and worn by Kidman for the 2004 advertisement for the fragrance Chanel No5, directed by Baz Luhrmann.

On the carpet, Kidman told Vogue her wearing the outfit nearly 20 years later showed “the way these couture gowns last”, mentioning the “exquisiteness” of the ensemble.

Kidman said she still has the original sketches Lagerfeld made for the dress.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa wore a princess-style white gown in Chanel’s classic tweed fabric (Evan Agostini/AP)

Singer Dua Lipa, who was co-chair of the event, wore a Chanel dress from the autumn 1992 collection.

The princess-style white gown was in Chanel’s classic tweed fabric, with Lagerfeld’s go-to silhouette of a nipped-in waist and wide hips.

It was the ‘bride’ dress of the collection – Chanel couture catwalks traditionally end with a white bridal outfit – and was originally worn by model Claudia Schiffer.

“It’s been on my mood board forever,” Lipa said of the dress on the carpet.

Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz wore a bridal-inspired couture dress from Chanel’s spring 1988 collection (Evan Agostini/AP)

As one of the co-chairs of the event alongside Lipa, Penelope Cruz also dipped into the archives for her look.

She wore a bridal-inspired couture dress from Chanel’s spring 1988 collection, telling Vogue on the red carpet: “I fell in love with this dress.”

The hooded gown was heavily embellished with silver sparkles, and featured the interlocking ‘C’ Chanel logo on the belt.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen wore a vintage Chanel gown she said she wore for an editorial around 2006 or 2007 (Evan Agostini/AP)

Model Gisele Bundchen often worked with Lagerfeld and was another face of the Chanel No5 perfume.

To pay tribute to the designer at the Met Gala, she wore a vintage Chanel gown she said she wore for an editorial around 2006 or 2007.

The dress had sparkling silver panels and was worn with a white feathered cape she moved dramatically on the carpet.

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie donned a remade version of the dress supermodel Cindy Crawford originally wore on the Chanel catwalk in 1993 (Evan Agostini/AP)

While not technically vintage, Barbie actor Margot Robbie’s outfit came close. She donned a remade version of the dress supermodel Cindy Crawford originally wore on the Chanel catwalk in 1993.

The gown had a black tulle skirt and bra, with a see-through bodice and gold chains on the corset.

“I’m thrilled that they’re honouring him tonight, because he was incredible,” Robbie said of the night’s theme, adding that it was particularly special as she was the last Chanel ambassador Lagerfeld chose before he died.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at the incident in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Man, 28, in hospital after stabbing in Kirkcaldy
2
Police at Hilltown Court in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 42, scalded with boiling water during Dundee street attack
3
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…
4
Verity Power Entertainment at Dundee Dance Event.
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
5
Dundee fans queueing outside Dens Park on Monday
Dundee fans camp overnight in motorhome as tickets go on sale for title decider
6
A minute's applause was held for Perth man Cameron Rae during the Rangers v Celtic match at Hampden.
Cameron Rae’s mum ‘overwhelmed’ as Rangers and Celtic fans pay tribute to Perth man
7
Friends take a selfie at East Sands beach during the May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University.
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
8
Sam Goddard.
Dundee man so desperate to escape city multi he smashed police car window to…
9
Kevin Doyle's victim was left with a broken knuckle. Image: DCT Media
Thug left peacemaker at Arbroath darts night with broken knuckle
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car falls on tree in Glenrothes Picture shows; Car fallen on tree in Glenrothes . Glenrothes . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 30/04/2023
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes