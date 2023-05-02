Australian stores to be banned from selling vapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Australian stores to be banned from selling vapes

By Press Association
Recreational vaping will be banned in Australia (Diego Fedele/PA)
Recreational vaping will be banned in Australia (Diego Fedele/PA)

Australia’s tobacco tax will be increased by billions of dollars over the next four years as the government cracks down on smoking and vaping.

The sale of vapes in retail stores will be banned as the government seeks to prevent the next generation from becoming addicted to nicotine, health minister Mark Butler said on Tuesday.

The tobacco tax will rise by 5% a year starting from September, Mr Butler said – a total increase of 3.3 billion Australian dollars (£1.76bn) over four years.

This follows an 234-million dollar (£187m) boost for tougher regulation of e-cigarettes, including new controls on their import and packagin

Ministers are to work with the states and territories to shut down the sale of vapes in retail and convenience stores and make it easier to get a prescription for therapeutic use.

To tackle the growing black market, the government will increase the product standards for vapes, including by restricting flavours and colours.

It will require pharmaceutical-like packaging, a reduction in the maximum allowed nicotine concentrations and volumes and a ban on single-use vapes.

Mr Butler said children aged under four had been reported to Victoria state’s poisons hotline after they used a vape to give an idea of the scale of the public health issue.

“This is a product targeted at our kids,” Mr Butler said. “Vaping has become the number one behavioural issue in high schools, and it’s becoming widespread in primary schools. This must end.”

Mr Butler said the hard-won gains in public health relating to the reduction in smoking could be undone by the “new threat”.

Steve Robson, president of the Australian Medical Association, the nation’s leading doctors group, backed the move. “We know the new young generation of Australians are being hooked on vapes and this is a great initiative,” he said.

Alcohol and Drug Foundation CEO Erin Lalor said most people vaping in Australia were using unregulated products, with no idea what was in them.

“Some people who vape, including young people, may be unknowingly consuming nicotine and have formed a dependence,” she said.

A public health campaign will be launched to discourage Australians from taking up vaping and encourage those who already have to quit.

Support programmes helping Australians quit vaping will get more funding, and education among health practitioners about smoking and nicotine cessation will be strengthened.

The government will commit more money to a programme helping Indigenous people stop smoking, which will be expanded to include vaping.

Australia has one of the lowest smoking rates among the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development countries, with 11.2% of Australians aged 15 and over smoking in 2019, according to government statistics.

