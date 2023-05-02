European Central Bank set to raise interest rates after inflation edges higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European Central Bank set to raise interest rates after inflation edges higher

By Press Association
People shop at a market in Versailles, outside Paris, as food inflation remains high (Christophe Ena/AP)
The inflation rate in the eurozone inched higher last month, extending the squeeze on households and keeping pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to announce another large interest rate increase.

Consumer prices in the 20 countries using the euro currency jumped 7% in April from a year earlier, just down from the annual rate of 6.9% in March, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on Tuesday.

Food prices eased a little, falling to an annual 13.6% from March’s 15.5%, while energy prices rose a more modest 2.5%.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel, slowed slightly but was still high at 5.6%, underlining the expectation that the ECB will press ahead with its campaign to beat inflation into submission with rate hikes.

Analysts say the ECB’s meeting on Thursday in Frankfurt could end in an increase of a quarter or a half-percentage point.

A customer pays for fish at the Maravillas market in Madrid as households continue to see high inflation in food prices (Manu Fernandez/AP)

A quarter-point hike would be a moderation in the bank’s series of rapid increases while a half-point would underline concern that inflation is still not heading back toward the bank’s goal of 2% considered best for the economy.

While the slight fall in food inflation is good news, economists say those are partly statistical quirks, due the fact that lower figures from before the current outbreak of inflation have aged out of the annual comparison, a so-called base effect.

Of more concern is core inflation, considered a better measure of price pressures in the economy from demand for goods and higher wages.

This bout of inflation was initially spurred by high energy prices tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow cut off most of its natural gas supplies to Europe and there were fears the war would take large amounts of oil off the market.

Rebounding demand after the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic and problems with supplies of parts and raw materials also played a role.

But since then, the factors driving inflation have spread from energy to food, and workers have begun demanding higher wages to compensate for their diminished spending power.

Economists at UniCredit and Deutsche Bank said a quarter-point hike by the ECB was more likely.

Rate increases are central banks’ chief tool against inflation. Higher rates increase the cost of credit for consumer spending or business investment, and thus cool off the demand for goods.

But the rapid course of monetary tightening by both the ECB and the US Federal Reserve have raised concerns about the impact on economic growth.

The US is still stalked by fears of a recession, while the European economy barely scraped out growth in the first three months of the year with a meagre 0.1% rise in output.

Analysts say the Fed could raise rates by a quarter-point on Wednesday.

