Next generation backed to take snooker to new heights after Luca Brecel success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Next generation backed to take snooker to new heights after Luca Brecel success

By Press Association
Luca Brecel is set to lead a new generation of snooker stars (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luca Brecel is set to lead a new generation of snooker stars (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Newly-crowned world champion Luca Brecel has been backed to spearhead a new golden generation of snooker superstars so talented they could even go on to rival the exploits of the fabled ‘Class of ’92’.

That is the opinion of WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson who watched the Belgian hold true to his swashbuckling style to sink Mark Selby 18-15 and become the first player from continental Europe to claim the Crucible title.

Coupled with the high-octane potting approach of vanquished semi-finalist Si Jiahui, Ferguson believes this year’s tournament offered an ideal blueprint for future players to emulate the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins and Mark Williams, who have dominated well into their 40s.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 – Day 17 – Final – The Crucible
Luca Brecel held off a stirring fightback from Mark Selby (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I often hear about the ‘Class of 92’ and people constantly saying you’ll never replace them, but I can tell you the class that is coming through now is really going to push on the sport,” Ferguson told the PA news agency.

“The way Luca and Si played is the way the game is supposed to be played. It’s magical watching them score. There was point yesterday where Luca started taking on some big shots and missing them, and Mark kept coming back, but Luca didn’t stop going for them.

“It just shows you can play that slightly more open attacking game even against the very best, and you can go the distance. Some of those matches were just unbelievable.”

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 – Day 14 – The Crucible
Luca Brecel (right) and Si Jiahui promise a bright future for snooker (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Brecel, who had fought back from behind to beat O’Sullivan and Si in previous rounds, was threatened with a taste of his own medicine as four-time champion Selby fought back from 16-10 down to move within a single frame of levelling at 16-16.

But Brecel, who had started the biggest session of his life by rifling three centuries in four frames in less than an hour, capitalised on a rare missed black off its spot in the next frame to nudge one from victory, and fittingly sealed his £500,000 windfall via a nerveless fifth century of the match.

Brecel’s victory, coming 11 years after he became the youngest Crucible debutant at the age of 17, and after five previous failed attempts to get beyond the first round, was all the more remarkable for the 28-year-old’s insistence that lack of practice and lots of parties were the key to success.

Brecel played down the impact of his unorthodox blueprint moments after his win, but did indicate that he will change little in his approach when he returns next season as the reigning world champion and newly-installed world number two.

“I’m not a party guy, to be honest,” insisted Brecel. “It’s just a coincidence that it happened before this World Championship – I’ve just been partying a lot, going out and having lots of late nights and no practice.

“I don’t think you need much practice, but I think you need a couple of hours a day probably. Maybe one hour is enough. I’m not going to think about practice now.”

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 – Day 17 – Final – The Crucible
Mark Selby will have to contend with a new wave of snooker stars (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Brecel is one of only four players from continental Europe – including three Belgians – in the current world’s top 100, and Ferguson believes his success will send a further message that geography is no barrier to success.

“What Luca’s done is show those players that it is actually possible, you don’t need to live in England, you can do this from anywhere in the world,” added Ferguson.

“It will no doubt inspire millions of people around the world, especially in Europe. Even before this Championship, when Luca played almost half the population of Belgium would watch him.

“What he has done and could do for snooker in mainland Europe now is terrific.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
4
Gavin Blues at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dundee lorry driver ploughed into car on M90 as he checked map on his…
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club. Picture shows; erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club.. Pert Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 28/04/2023
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
6
Avid AC/DC collector Neil McDonald
AC/DC superfan says closure of Kirriemuir museum would be a ‘disaster’ for Bon Scott’s…
7
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone got Dundee United ticket decision right, says Steven MacLean
2
8
Entrepreneur Tony Banks. Image: Balhousie Care Group.
Call for answers from Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks on firm’s collapse
4
9
Verity Power Entertainment at Dundee Dance Event.
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
10
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…