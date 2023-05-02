University students remanded in custody charged with stabbing murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
University students remanded in custody charged with stabbing murder

By Press Association
Kwabena Osei-Poku died at the scene of a stabbing in Northampton (Northamptonshire Police/PA)


Two university students charged with murdering a 19-year-old marketing student have been told they will face trial in October.

Ogechi Eke and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, both aged 19 and from London, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murdering Kwabena Osei-Poku, who was stabbed near the University of Northampton’s campus on April 23.

The university has confirmed both defendants and two other people charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice have been suspended from their courses pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

Mr Osei-Poku, originally from Peterborough, was studying on an advertising and digital marketing course.

Victoria Laithwaite court case
Ogechi Eke and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor appeared at Northampton Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police said he died at the scene after being stabbed in New South Bridge Road, Northampton, following an incident which started on the university campus.

Eke and Lebaga-Idubor spoke only to confirm their names during a five-minute appearance before Judge Rupert Mayo.

Adjourning the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing, Judge Mayo told the men: “Your trial will take place in October but before then there needs to be another formal hearing at this court, which will take place on the 12th of June, when you will both attend.

“In the meantime, you are remanded in custody.”

Lebaga-Idubor, of Ice House Court, Abbey Road, Barking, and Eke, of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield, are charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

They were told their trial will begin on October 2 and is expected to last for around ten days.

In a statement issued last Friday, University of Northampton vice chancellor Anne-Marie Kilday extended her gratitude to “our community and neighbours for their resilience during such an unprecedented, difficult time”.

“Following the charges brought against these individuals we will continue to closely support staff and students while assisting officers with their inquiries,” she added.

