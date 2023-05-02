King to host global leaders in busy run of diplomatic duties ahead of coronation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The King is to host world leaders at Buckingham Palace – and be presented with his own feathered crown – in the days leading up to the coronation.

In a busy run of diplomatic duties, Charles will be joined by working royals at a special lunch for realm prime ministers and governors general at the royal residence on Friday, the day before his crowning.

The King, who is head of the Commonwealth, will also attend a Commonwealth Heads of Government leaders meeting and garden reception at London’s Marlborough House the same day.

Charles as the Prince of Wales at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda in 2022 (Dan Kitwood/PA)

And on the eve of the coronation, the King and the royal family will host a glittering reception for foreign royalty and other overseas dignitaries at the Palace.

Charles, who is monarch of 14 overseas realms as well as the UK, will also conduct a run of audiences this week, meeting Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand’s PM Chris Hipkins, and video calling Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

He will also welcome Amazonian indigenous leaders Uyunkar Domingo Peas and Atossa Soltani to the Palace on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace said the Amazonian leaders will present the monarch with a feathered crown “in recognition of the King’s commitment to protecting the rainforest and restoring harmony between humanity and nature”.

Uyunkar Domingo Peas, leader of the Achuar Nation of the Ecuadorian Amazon, met the King at an environmental reception at the Palace in February, when he presented Charles with a necklace made from seeds to symbolise an alliance between the monarch and indigenous people.

Uyunkar Domingo Peas presents gifts to Charles during a Palace reception in February (Kin Cheung/PA)

The King is to hold an audience the same day with the Ashanti King from Ghana, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and welcome Canadian indigenous leaders, Chief Roseanne Archibald, Natan Obed and Natalie Caron.

The Palace said: “His Majesty has had a long-standing relationship with Canada’s indigenous people and this meeting is an example of the King continuing that journey of listening and deepening his understanding.”

Some 100 heads of state are preparing to descend on London for the King and Queen Consort’s historic coronation on Saturday, with international representatives from 203 countries due to attend.

French president Emmanuel Macron, Germany and Italy’s ceremonial presidents Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Sergio Mattarella and Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will be among those in Westminster Abbey.

Chinese vice-president Han Zheng, who presided over a civil liberties crackdown in Hong Kong, is also on the King’s guest list, but the move has been branded “outrageous” by Conservative MPs.