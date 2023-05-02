Aliens could detect life on Earth through leaked radio signals – scientists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aliens could detect life on Earth through leaked radio signals – scientists

By Press Association
Aliens on nearby stars could detect Earth through radio signals leaked from the planet (Ben Birchall/PA)
Aliens on nearby stars with advanced technology could detect life on Earth through leaked radio signals, according to scientists.

Humans have been unintentionally transmitting signals – in the form of high-frequency radio, television and radar – into space for nearly a century.

More recently, mobile phones – which emit low levels of radio frequency energy – have been contributing to the leakage.

The researchers believe that, armed with the right listening equipment, these signals could be detected by extraterrestrial intelligence.

Professor Mike Garrett, team leader of the project and director of the Jodrell Bank Centre for Astrophysics at The University of Manchester, said: “I’ve heard many colleagues suggest that the Earth has become increasingly radio quiet in recent years – a claim that I always contested.

“Although it’s true we have fewer powerful TV and radio transmitters today, the proliferation of mobile communication systems around the world is profound.

“While each system represents relatively low radio powers individually, the integrated spectrum of billions of these devices is substantial.

“Current estimates suggest we will have more than 100,000 satellites in low Earth orbit and beyond before the end of the decade.

“The Earth is already anomalously bright in the radio part of the spectrum; if the trend continues, we could become readily detectable by any advanced civilisation with the right technology.”

For the study, the scientists used crowd-sourced data to simulate radio leakage from mobile towers.

Their aim was to determine what alien civilisations might detect from various nearby stars, including Barnard’s star, which is six light years away from Earth.

The models were generated by Ramiro Saide, an intern at the Search for Extra-terrestrial Intelligence (SETI) Institution’s Hat Creek Radio Observatory in the US.

The results also showed the Earth’s mobile radio signature includes a substantial contribution from developing countries, including Africa.

The team said this is exciting because it highlights the countries’ success in moving directly into the digital age.

Dr Nalini Heeralall-Issur, Mr Saide’s supervisor and associate professor at The University of Mauritius, said: “I believe that there’s every chance advanced civilisations are out there and some may be capable of observing the human-made radio leakage coming from planet Earth.”

As part of the next steps, the researchers will investigate other sources of Earth’s radio leakage signature, such as military radars, new digital broadcast systems, wi-fi networks, individual mobile handsets and satellite constellations such as Elon Musk’s Starlink system.

