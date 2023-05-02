Police investigate after Just Stop Oil activist ‘involved in collision’ with car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police investigate after Just Stop Oil activist ‘involved in collision’ with car

By Press Association
Just Stop Oil protesters take part in a slow march through London (Jordan Pettitt/AP)
Just Stop Oil protesters take part in a slow march through London (Jordan Pettitt/AP)

Police are investigating after a Just Stop Oil protester appeared to have been injured by a car which ran over their foot.

The incident happened at the latest slow march by the group, which has been happening every day for two weeks across London.

In a video posted to Twitter, an activist holding a Just Stop Oil banner and wearing an orange high-vis jacket is seen standing in Holloway Road in Islington, north London, in front of a grey Renault, before falling down on to the street.

Two other activists are seen helping the injured campaigner, with one repeatedly asking “are you all right?” and the other saying “it’s gone over her foot, it’s gone over her foot”.

A fourth Just Stop Oil supporter then calls out the driver’s licence plate using a megaphone.

A spokesman for Just Stop Oil told the PA news agency that they received “a lot of support and encouragement” from people who witnessed the incident.

“After weeks of inflammatory language from politicians and right-wing media personalities, a car has finally rammed into a peaceful protester,” the group said.

“We understand that the supporter in question is doing OK, and as far as we know has not required medical assistance.

“We will get off the road when the Government makes a meaningful statement to end new oil and gas.”

Deputy chairman of the Conservative Party Lee Anderson clashed with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley over the force’s handling of the protests when he appeared before the Commons Home Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

Mr Anderson told Sir Mark to “leave his ivory tower” to deal with protesters in Westminster, and he wrongly said the activists could be arrested for obstructing the highway.

Sir Mark said he was “making selective comments based on a partial understanding of the law”, adding: “The law is very clear that protest is disruptive, and to a certain extent, that is allowed.”

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a person was involved in a collision with a vehicle on Holloway Road, Islington, whilst engaged in a protest, at around 10am, today Tuesday May 2.

“The incident was brought to police attention after being circulated on social media and shows the person being involved in collision with a grey Renault Megane.

“If you were the person or have any information about the incident please report by calling 101, tweeting @MetCC or online at www.met.police.uk.”

Slow marches are a disruptive but legal form of protest that the police have little power to break up.

However, a number of marchers were removed from roads near Parliament Square on Tuesday after police issued Section 12 conditions, which allows officers to stop public processions where there is a risk of “serious public disorder”.

Metropolitan Police Commander Karen Findlay, who leads the force on public order policing, earlier tweeted: “We are aware of a further two groups of Just Stop Oil protestors slow marching in Parliament Square (different group to previous one) and Grosvenor Square. Police are on scene. Sec 12 conditions and directions to get immediately onto the pavement issued.”

Just Stop Oil has been obstructing roads in central London as part of its slow march campaign, launched on Monday April 24, to “demand an end to new UK oil and gas projects”.

The Met Police said there have not been any arrests in connection with these protests.

The force said it “attended several sporadic demonstrations across central London by Just Stop Oil” on Tuesday, adding that “police continue to monitor the situation and are ready to act should further protests by Just Stop Oil occur”.

