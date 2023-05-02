Chief Rabbi sends King ‘best wishes and blessings’ ahead of coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Chief Rabbi sends King ‘best wishes and blessings’ ahead of coronation

By Press Association
File image of Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis KBE, speaking at a commemorative ceremony at St John’s Smith Square in London ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture date: Wednesday January 25, 2023.
File image of Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis KBE, speaking at a commemorative ceremony at St John’s Smith Square in London ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture date: Wednesday January 25, 2023.

The Chief Rabbi has conveyed the Jewish community’s “very best wishes and blessings” to the King ahead of his coronation.

Sir Ephraim Mirvis, Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, posted a message to Charles on social media on Tuesday, ahead of Saturday’s ceremony in central London.

In the video, the Chief Rabbi gestures towards a framed copy of a “prayer for the Royal family” which hangs in his office.

He explains its history and says it serves as a reminder that the “Jewish community have always prayed for the monarch”, before sending Charles well-wishes ahead of the Westminster Abbey coronation.

Sir Ephraim was installed in his role in September 2013 during a ceremony attended by Charles when he was prince of Wales, the first time a member of the royal family was present.

He is only the 11th chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth since the office was introduced in 1704.

“Here in my office hangs a most wonderful prayer, it’s the prayer for the Royal family,” Sir Ephraim says in the clip.

“This is the oldest one which actually stands in any one of our synagogues.

“The original is in the Plymouth Synagogue, dating to 1762.

“Prayer for the Royal family.

“And actually, on this one, every time there was a new sovereign they changed the name and I’ve got this copy here as a reminder of the extent to which we the Jewish community have always prayed for the monarch.

The King speaks to Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (Aaron Chown/PA)
The King speaks to Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (Aaron Chown/PA)

“And in that context we send our very best wishes and blessings to King Charles III on the occasion of his coronation.”

For the first time representatives from the nation’s faith communities will play an active role in the coronation of a monarch, and they will be visible from the initial moments until the end of the ceremony.

At the end of the coronation, the King will receive a greeting in unison from leaders and representatives from Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Buddhist communities, with Sir Ephraim set to be among this group.

They will tell the newly crowned King: “Your Majesty, as neighbours in faith, we acknowledge the value of public service.

“We unite with people of all faiths and beliefs in thanksgiving, and in service with you for the common good.”

Charles will acknowledges the greeting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Duncan Scott.
University student peddled cocaine, cannabis and ‘ecstasy’ in Dundee
4
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
5
Harkes reflected on his United career. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes recalls moment Robbie Neilson walked off Dundee United training pitch to join…
6
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
7
Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks: I’ve lost £3 million in Tayside Aviation collapse
4
8
An aerial view of Dundee United's training pitch Gussie Park.
Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park
9
Joanna Cherry speaking an a demonstration against the Scottish Government's gender recognition reform bill.
JIM SPENCE: Joanna Cherry gender row cancellation is a dark day for Scotland
3
10
Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant is accused of arranging sex via burner phone.
Headmaster relives moment Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil was confronted with…