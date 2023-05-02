Chief Rabbi sends King ‘best wishes and blessings’ ahead of coronation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Chief Rabbi has conveyed the Jewish community’s “very best wishes and blessings” to the King ahead of his coronation.

Sir Ephraim Mirvis, Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, posted a message to Charles on social media on Tuesday, ahead of Saturday’s ceremony in central London.

In the video, the Chief Rabbi gestures towards a framed copy of a “prayer for the Royal family” which hangs in his office.

Why is there a copy of the Prayer for the Royal Family in my office? The Chief Rabbi explains… pic.twitter.com/GGly5INZsl — Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis (@chiefrabbi) May 2, 2023

He explains its history and says it serves as a reminder that the “Jewish community have always prayed for the monarch”, before sending Charles well-wishes ahead of the Westminster Abbey coronation.

Sir Ephraim was installed in his role in September 2013 during a ceremony attended by Charles when he was prince of Wales, the first time a member of the royal family was present.

He is only the 11th chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth since the office was introduced in 1704.

“Here in my office hangs a most wonderful prayer, it’s the prayer for the Royal family,” Sir Ephraim says in the clip.

“This is the oldest one which actually stands in any one of our synagogues.

“The original is in the Plymouth Synagogue, dating to 1762.

“Prayer for the Royal family.

“And actually, on this one, every time there was a new sovereign they changed the name and I’ve got this copy here as a reminder of the extent to which we the Jewish community have always prayed for the monarch.

The King speaks to Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (Aaron Chown/PA)

“And in that context we send our very best wishes and blessings to King Charles III on the occasion of his coronation.”

For the first time representatives from the nation’s faith communities will play an active role in the coronation of a monarch, and they will be visible from the initial moments until the end of the ceremony.

At the end of the coronation, the King will receive a greeting in unison from leaders and representatives from Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Buddhist communities, with Sir Ephraim set to be among this group.

They will tell the newly crowned King: “Your Majesty, as neighbours in faith, we acknowledge the value of public service.

“We unite with people of all faiths and beliefs in thanksgiving, and in service with you for the common good.”

Charles will acknowledges the greeting.