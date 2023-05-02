King is ‘a proven friend of Northern Ireland’, cathedral service told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King is ‘a proven friend of Northern Ireland’, cathedral service told

By Press Association
Archbishop of Armagh, the Most Revd John McDowell, ahead of a Service of Thanksgiving in preparation for the Coronation of King Charles III at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023.
Archbishop of Armagh, the Most Revd John McDowell, ahead of a Service of Thanksgiving in preparation for the Coronation of King Charles III at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023.

The King has been described as a proven friend of Northern Ireland during a cathedral service ahead of his coronation.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and the Catholic Archbishop of Ireland Eamon Martin were among the congregation at the Church of Ireland’s historic St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh city on Tuesday evening.

US consul-general Paul Narain and Mark Hanniffy, Irish joint secretary of the North/South Ministerial Council, were also at the service before Charles’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

King Charles III coronation
Archbishop Eamon Martin and Archbishop of Armagh, the Most Revd John McDowell, with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at the end of a Service of Thanksgiving in preparation for the Coronation of King Charles III at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh. (Liam McBurney/PA)

The cathedral choir sang a number of pieces of music performed at previous coronation services, including Handel’s Zadok the Priest.

Mr Martin, who is to attend the coronation, gave a Bible reading before the sermon by Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell.

Mr McDowell is set to present the Sovereign’s Orb during the coronation service at Westminster Abbey, the first time this part of the ceremony has been undertaken by anyone other than the Archbishop of Canterbury

During his address Mr McDowell will “have the prayers of all the people of Northern Ireland in my heart”.

King Charles III coronation
The congregation at St Patrick’s Cathedral (Liam McBurney/PA)

He told the congregation the King has “shown himself to be a friend of Northern Ireland”.

He added: “Indeed a friend of Ireland North and South – with a very detailed knowledge of our affairs, and more importantly, we have a place close to his heart.”

Mr McDowell said Charles has an advantage over many of his predecessors in his “incomparable experience of working with an enormous array of people from every nation under the sun”, adding the familiarity that comes from working with people over a long period of time is “a priceless gift in terms of discipleship and a practical monarchy”.

The service concluded with the National Anthem and a collection was taken to support the work of Southern Area Hospice Services.

Speaking before the service, Archbishop Martin said he was pleased to attend to represent the Catholic community, and offer prayers and thoughts for the King on Saturday.

“I’m also very privileged to be able to attend the coronation myself, along with the other church leaders from the island of Ireland, it’s a very special moment,” he said.

“We were at the time of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and so to return on Saturday on a much happier occasion is a wonderful privilege.

“The new King himself said just before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth that he wants to be someone who represents the diversity of faiths and indeed who represents people of no faith, and all traditions on these islands.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Duncan Scott.
University student peddled cocaine, cannabis and ‘ecstasy’ in Dundee
4
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
5
Harkes reflected on his United career. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes recalls moment Robbie Neilson walked off Dundee United training pitch to join…
6
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
7
Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks: I’ve lost £3 million in Tayside Aviation collapse
4
8
An aerial view of Dundee United's training pitch Gussie Park.
Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park
9
Joanna Cherry speaking an a demonstration against the Scottish Government's gender recognition reform bill.
JIM SPENCE: Joanna Cherry gender row cancellation is a dark day for Scotland
3
10
Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant is accused of arranging sex via burner phone.
Headmaster relives moment Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil was confronted with…