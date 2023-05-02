Man arrested after ‘shotgun cartridges thrown into grounds of Buckingham Palace’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested after ‘shotgun cartridges thrown into grounds of Buckingham Palace’

By Press Association
(Ben Roberts-Haslam/PA)
(Ben Roberts-Haslam/PA)

A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said he was detained at around 7pm on Tuesday after he approached the palace’s gates in central London and threw a number of items.

He was held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after he was searched and a knife was found, but he was not carrying a gun.

Cordons were put in place after he was found with a “suspicious bag” but have since been removed, the force added.

A controlled explosion was conducted as a precaution, Scotland Yard said, and the detonation was heard live on GB News.

Neither the King nor the Queen Consort were at Buckingham Palace at the time of the incident.

But Charles did host Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during an audience at the palace earlier on Tuesday.

The items thrown into the palace grounds “have been recovered and will be taken for specialist examination”, the Met said.

Police say they are not currently treating the incident as terror-related.

It is understood it is being treated as an isolated mental health incident.

Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and further inquiries are ongoing.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment and said the incident was a matter for the Met Police. 

A ring of steel is expected in the capital for Charles’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Policing minister Chris Philp has described it as a “huge policing operation”, and heads of state and foreign royals from around the world are set to travel to the UK.

In February, Jaswant Singh Chail, then 21, admitted a charge under the Treason Act of trying to harm the late Queen.

He was caught in the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow on Christmas Day 2021, close to the late Queen’s private residence, where she and other members of the royal family were at the time.

The former supermarket worker had scaled the perimeter of the grounds with a nylon rope ladder at around 6am – wearing black clothes, gloves and a metal mask – and later told an officer: “I’m here to kill the Queen.”

Chail, from Southampton, Hampshire, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link in February and pleaded guilty to three charges, including an offence under the Treason Act.

He also admitted to making a threat to kill the Queen and having a loaded crossbow in a public place.

