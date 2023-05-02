‘A complete surprise’: Bear scares principal by jumping out of bin at US school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A complete surprise’: Bear scares principal by jumping out of bin at US school

By Press Association
James Marsh was given a fright when a bear leapt out of the bin he was opening (Nicholas County Schools/PA)
James Marsh was given a fright when a bear leapt out of the bin he was opening (Nicholas County Schools/PA)

The principal at a primary school in West Virginia was given a shock when a bear leapt out of the bin he was unlocking.

James Marsh, 58, head of Zela Elementary School, ran for his life when a sizeable bear emerged from the bin he was standing by at around 7.15am on Monday.

Mr Marsh can be seen in the video unlocking the bin before a bear pokes its head out from under the lid, with the principal running one way while the bear leaps out and scarpers in the opposite direction.

James Marsh was given a fright when a bear leapt out of the bin he was opening
James Marsh was given a fright when a bear leapt out of the bin he was opening (Nicholas County Schools/PA)

“It was not how I planned to start my week at all!” Mr Marsh told the PA news agency.

“Apparently he came in over the weekend and unknown to me had climbed in there.

“I was unlocking the bar so we could put trash in the dumpster for the day and I just never dreamed that there would be anything inside it, especially with it locked.

“So, as you can tell, it was a complete surprise. It was amazing that I never heard anything, there was no noise inside, I had several staff members that had come to work that morning and walked right beside the dumpster on the way into the building.

“All of a sudden it let out a big growl and came out of there, and it scared me!”

James Marsh was given a fright when a bear leapt out of the bin he was opening
Mr Marsh confirmed the bear had bent the metal bar enough to squeeze in and out several times (Nicholas County Schools/PA)

Mr Marsh said a bear had visited in the night around a week before, prompting the school to install a lock bar on the bin to protect it.

The bear was undeterred though. Having checked surveillance video after his ursine encounter, Mr Marsh confirmed it had bent the metal bar enough to squeeze in and out several times over the weekend.

West Virginia Department of Natural Resources has since modified the lid to make it more secure.

“I showed (the video) to my students at lunchtime, we put it on the big television and they watched it and they just laughed and laughed and laughed,” said Mr Marsh.

“I love wildlife, I love animals, but I would rather they not be that close.”

