Man charged with murder over stabbing near Cornwall nightclub

By Press Association
Michael Allen was killed in Bodmin (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Michael Allen was killed in Bodmin (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

A man has been charged with murder after a “much-loved son” was stabbed to death during a “serious altercation” near a nightclub in Cornwall.

Michael Allen, 32, died and seven others suffered stab wounds during the incident close to the Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin on Sunday.

Jake Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin, has been charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He will appear before Truro Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Officers were called at 3.15am on Sunday to the area of Victoria Square in Castle Canyke Road after reports of a person with a knife and multiple people with suspected stab wounds.

One person remains in hospital after undergoing surgery and six have been discharged.

Mr Allen’s family, in a statement issued by Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Mike was simply a much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle, who loved his dogs.

“His family would like to respectfully request privacy at this time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it to Devon and Cornwall Police on the Major Incident Public Reporting site, under Operation Limbas.

