Scientists a step closer to effective treatment for aggressive brain tumour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Scientists a step closer to effective treatment for aggressive brain tumour

By Press Association
(David Davies/PA)
(David Davies/PA)

Scientists are a step closer to finding an effective treatment for an aggressive and fatal brain tumour, thanks to a low-intensity ultrasound technique.

The ultrasound device implanted in the skull uses tiny bubbles to open the “blood-brain barrier” to deliver drugs to the brain to treat glioblastoma.

The blood-brain barrier is a network of blood vessels and cells that protects the brain from toxins and infection.

But it also makes it hard for chemotherapy drugs to reach brain tumour cells, making diseases like glioblastoma difficult to treat, and injecting drugs directly into the brain can be toxic.

Scientists at Northwestern University in Illinois have, for the first time, been able to quantify the concentrations of chemotherapy drug in the human brain after the device was used to temporarily open the blood-brain barrier.

They were also able to determine how long the barrier remained open after sonication, a process which uses sound waves to agitate particles.

Lead investigator Dr Adam Sonabend, an associate professor of neurological surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a Northwestern Medicine neurosurgeon, said: “This is potentially a huge advance for glioblastoma patients.

“There is a critical time window after sonification when the brain is permeable to drugs circulating in the bloodstream.”

Around 3,200 people in the UK are diagnosed with glioblastoma each year.

The average survival time is around 15 months, with fewer than 10% of patients alive five years after diagnosis following standard treatment.

As part of the phase 1 clinical trial, 17 glioblastoma patients had the ultrasound device implanted in the skull.

A few weeks later, they began treatment with common chemotherapy drugs carboplatin and paclitaxel.

In normal circumstances, these medicines do not cross the blood-brain barrier.

But the ultrasound device works by making tiny bubbles vibrate inside the brain’s blood vessels, temporarily making the protective outer layer permeable.

The researchers found that opening the barrier led to a four to six-fold increase in drug concentrations in the human brain.

They also noted that the barrier restoration happens in the first 30 to 60 minutes after sonication.

The treatment was found to be safe and well tolerated and some patients received up to six cycles.

Dr Sonabend said their work, published in the journal Lancet Oncology, “opens the door to investigate novel drug-based treatments for millions of patients who suffer from various brain diseases”.

Martin Ledwick, Cancer Research UK’s head information nurse, said: “One of the challenges in treating brain cancers is that many chemotherapy drugs don’t cross the blood-brain barrier.

“This limits us being able to test them on brain cancers.

“If shown to be effective, trials like this could represent an important step towards opening up more treatment options for patients with this type of cancer.

“However, it is important to acknowledge that these trials are small, and it is still too early to tell whether there will be any improvement in treatment outcomes for patients through this approach.”

Dr David Jenkinson, chief scientific officer at the Brain Tumour Charity, added: “There is a huge and urgent need for new treatment options for those diagnosed with a glioblastoma.

“After initial treatment, these brain tumours almost always grow back and at this point there are very few treatment options available.

“While we are mindful of the toxicity of some treatments, this innovative study could potentially open up the possibility of using existing and new drugs which don’t penetrate into the brain to offer more options to those with glioblastoma.

“Treatments for glioblastoma have not improved significantly in the last 15 years.

“It is therefore vital that we keep looking for kinder treatments specifically designed to cross the blood-brain barrier so that people who have this devastating diagnosis live longer, better lives.

“We look forward to further updates from this trial as it advances as novel treatments could change the lives of people diagnosed with a glioblastoma.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Duncan Scott.
University student peddled cocaine, cannabis and ‘ecstasy’ in Dundee
4
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
5
Harkes reflected on his United career. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes recalls moment Robbie Neilson walked off Dundee United training pitch to join…
6
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
7
Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks: I’ve lost £3 million in Tayside Aviation collapse
4
8
An aerial view of Dundee United's training pitch Gussie Park.
Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park
9
Joanna Cherry speaking an a demonstration against the Scottish Government's gender recognition reform bill.
JIM SPENCE: Joanna Cherry gender row cancellation is a dark day for Scotland
3
10
Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant is accused of arranging sex via burner phone.
Headmaster relives moment Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil was confronted with…