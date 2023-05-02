Medicinal cannabis ‘helps relieve cancer pain’ and cuts need for drugs – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Medicinal cannabis ‘helps relieve cancer pain’ and cuts need for drugs – study

By Press Association
(Cathal McNaughton/PA)
(Cathal McNaughton/PA)

Medicinal cannabis helps relieve cancer pain and can cut down how many drugs people need, research suggests.

A new study found that products with an equal balance of the active ingredients tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) seemed to be the most effective for pain.

At the moment, only specialist hospital doctors can prescribe cannabis-based medicines on the NHS, and only for a few limited conditions such as rare and severe epilepsy, vomiting or nausea caused by chemotherapy and muscle stiffness caused by multiple sclerosis (MS).

These drugs are only considered on the NHS when other treatments are not suitable or have not helped relieve symptoms.

In the latest study, published in BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care, researchers including from the School of Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons Dublin and the Medical Cannabis Programme in Oncology at Cedars Cancer Centre in Canada concluded that medicinal cannabis is “a safe and effective complementary treatment for pain relief in patients with cancer”.

Existing evidence suggests around 38% of all patients with cancer experience moderate to severe pain, while 66% of patients with advanced, metastatic or terminal disease suffer pain, they wrote.

While traditional painkillers are commonly used, a third of all patients are thought to still experience pain.

The team studied 358 adults with cancer whose details were recorded by the Quebec Cannabis Registry in Canada over a period of 3.5 years (May 2015 to October 2018).

The patients’ average age was 57, nearly half (48%) were men, and the three most common cancer diagnoses were genitourinary, breast and bowel.

Pain was the most frequently reported (73%) symptom that prompted a prescription of medicinal cannabis.

Around a quarter of patients took THC-dominant products in the study, 38% took THC:CBD-balanced drugs and 17% took CBD-dominant products.

Patient pain intensity, symptoms, total number of drugs taken and daily morphine consumption were then monitored quarterly for a year.

Medicinal cannabis seemed to be safe and generally well-tolerated in the study. The two most common side-effects were sleepiness, reported by three patients, and fatigue, reported by two.

The study found that at three, six and nine months, there were statistically significant drops in worst and average pain intensity, overall pain severity, and pain interference with daily life.

Overall, THC:CBD-balanced products were associated with better pain relief than either THC-dominant or CBD-dominant products.

“The particularly good safety profile of [medicinal cannabis] found in this study can be partly attributed to the close supervision by healthcare professionals who authorised, directed, and monitored [the] treatment,” the researchers said.

The total number of drugs taken also fell at the check-ups, while opioid use fell over the first three check-ups.

The researchers said their study was observational and a significant number of patients were lost to follow-up over the course of the 12 months.

But they concluded: “Our data suggest a role for medicinal cannabis as a safe and complementary treatment option in patients with cancer failing to reach adequate pain relief through conventional analgesics, such as opioids.”

It comes as a clinical trial of an oral spray containing cannabinoids to treat the most aggressive type of brain tumour has opened at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.

The trial, funded by the Brain Tumour Charity, will investigate whether combining nabiximols (a cannabis medicine) and chemotherapy can help extend the lives of people diagnosed with recurrent glioblastoma.

It will recruit more than 230 glioblastoma patients at 14 NHS hospitals across England, Scotland and Wales in 2023 including Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Liverpool (Wirral), Manchester, Nottingham, Oxford and Southampton.

Glioblastoma is the most aggressive form of brain cancer with an average survival of less than 10 months after recurrence.

