Coronation celebrations bring ‘enormous economic boost’, Palace suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Coronation celebrations bring ‘enormous economic boost’, Palace suggests

By Press Association
The King (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The King (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The coronation will serve as an “enormous economic boost to the nation” but organisers have been mindful of the cost-of-living crisis by making key efficiencies, Buckingham Palace has insisted.

A Palace spokesperson said the global interest in the celebration would more than repay the money spent on the occasion.

Critics have, however, branded the King and Queen Consort’s crowning, the cost of which falls to the taxpayer, a “slap in the face’ for the millions facing economic difficulties across the UK.

Some predictions suggest the bill for Operation Golden Orb could come to £50-100 million, with the cost of security likely to increase the figure further.

King Charles III coronation
King Charles III speaks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at a coronation reception in Westminster Hall (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

But the Palace spokesperson said: “I’ve seen a number of different estimated figures floating around, some more fanciful than others.

“The true figures will be shared in due course where expenditure relates to the Sovereign Grant or Government costs.”

They added that one of the key lessons of the late Queen’s funeral showed that “a national occasion like this, a great state occasion, does attract huge global interest that more than repays the expenditure that goes with it, indeed it vastly exceed it in terms of the boost to our economy and to our nation’s standing.”

The coronation is expected to provide a £120 million surge for pubs across the UK, according to the British Beer and Pub Association, while other reports said the hospitality sector could enjoy a £1 billion windfall.

The Palace spokesperson said: “It’s not for me to say how accurate those figures are but certainly the theory pertains that the celebrations are an enormous economic boost to the nation – and just as importantly, with 100 heads of State coming to Britain for the event, it’s a fantastic opportunity for networking, for Government, and for engaging the interest from those nations with everything that Britain has to offer.”

Many previously made ceremonial elements have also been reused, the Palace said.

Camilla is the first Queen Consort not to have a new crown made for her coronation, but she does have a new purple velvet Robe of Estate.

King Charles III coronation
Embroidery work on the the Queen Consort’s new Robe of Estate (Royal School of Needlework/PA)

The King has also recycled royal coats of arms that decorated a chair used during George VI’s coronation for his own enthronement.

“The planning process has been ever-mindful that this is a time of economic challenge for many, so efficiencies have been found in key areas – for example through reusing many ceremonial elements, rather than commissioning new ones,” the spokesperson said.

No budget has been revealed for the weekend of celebrations, and with the Government not commenting on the expected total cost, the amount of public funds due to be spent remains unknown.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Duncan Scott.
University student peddled cocaine, cannabis and ‘ecstasy’ in Dundee
4
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
5
Harkes reflected on his United career. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes recalls moment Robbie Neilson walked off Dundee United training pitch to join…
6
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
7
Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks: I’ve lost £3 million in Tayside Aviation collapse
4
8
An aerial view of Dundee United's training pitch Gussie Park.
Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park
9
Joanna Cherry speaking an a demonstration against the Scottish Government's gender recognition reform bill.
JIM SPENCE: Joanna Cherry gender row cancellation is a dark day for Scotland
3
10
Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant is accused of arranging sex via burner phone.
Headmaster relives moment Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil was confronted with…