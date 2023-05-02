Large-scale trials needed to test anti-ageing supplements, expert says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Large-scale trials needed to test anti-ageing supplements, expert says

By Press Association
Large-scale trials needed to test anti-ageing supplements, expert says (Oliver O’Hanlon/Frontiers/PA)

Anti-ageing supplements need to be clinically tested, but the answer to a longer healthy life may already be available, an expert has said.

Professor Cynthia Kenyon, an expert in ageing and longevity, said that while many supplements are easily accessible and inexpensive, there is little evidence to show they are effective.

However, clinical trials may reveal that one of the supplements already in circulation holds the answer to people remaining healthy as they age.

With people living longer, researchers hope to find a way to keep them healthier later into life, by slowing down the biological ageing process and therefore age-related diseases, like cancer, dementia and frailty.

Prof Kenyon, whose research revolutionised the scientific understanding of ageing, told the Frontiers Forum that large-scale trials were needed to prove the effectiveness of supplements like rapamycin and metformin, which have both been linked to anti-ageing.

She told the PA news agency: “They’re taking these supplements, but the supplements haven’t actually gone through large clinical trials.

“There are many companies that are trying to slow down ageing, and that’s terrific, but meanwhile, you have these people taking substances that are pretty easy to get and they have no idea if they work or not.

“The thing is that a clinical trial that’s large enough to be meaningful costs millions of dollars. And so there’s no business model for this because if you want a clinical trial with something that’s freely available and inexpensive, you can’t recoup your cost of the trial.

“And yet it’s an important need for the world because if they work and make you more resilient, not only do these interventions slow down ageing, but they counteract age-related disease also.

“So you would make people – if they work – resilient and more disease-resistant, and they can be sold to everyone, poor people can be given them.

“Really, it would be wonderful for the world to actually know that this is good for you.”

Prof Kenyon, who works for Calico Life Sciences – a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet – said that while these substances had been tested in mice, human trials have not been conducted.

She told the science conference in Switzerland that because of the costs of trials international organisations like the World Health Organisation, governments, non-profit groups and philanthropists need to get together and start testing the compounds, which also include resveratrol, which is a substance in red wine, and spermidine.

She said: “We don’t know if any of them will work, but you find out.

“And then when you get some that work, and I think you will, that will be fabulous, then you have to just disseminate them – that will happen.”

