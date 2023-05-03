What the papers say – May 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – May 3

By Press Association
Royal stories again occupy the front pages of many of Wednesday’s newspapers, but for once the countdown to the coronation is not centre stage.

Several papers splash on the arrest of man for throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Both the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express declare the palace was in lockdown, the Mirror calling it a “coronation security scare” while the Express says police carried out a controlled explosion.

The incident also makes the front of The Sun, which calls it “Palace shotgun terror” while the Daily Mail reports on the man being held by police.

The Guardian, which is one of many front pages featuring a picture from the Met Gala in New York, focuses on letters sent to “anti-monarchists” outlining new powers to deal with protests which it says have been “rushed into law” ahead of the coronation.

And the Daily Star has its own, individual take on the coronation countdown, saying the King “covers up his sausage fingers” in the official pictures.

Across Westminster, both the i and the Independent digital edition concentrate on former senior civil servant Sue Gray refusing to co-operate with the inquiry into her new role with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The Gray inquiry and the Met Gala also feature on the front of The Times, but the main story is a government plan to ban cold calling for financial products as part of a bid to tackle fraud.

The same fight against fraud leads The Daily Telegraph which says spies will be brought in to track down text scammers.

The Metro focuses on the murder trial of nurse Lucy Letby as she sheds tears in the witness box.

And the Financial Times says tumbling shares in the education sector are linked to the threat of artificial intelligence.

